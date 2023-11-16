LOOK: This summer’s hottest make-up trends

It’s summertime and as we rapidly approach the festive season, our social calendars are quickly starting to fill up. Whether it’s nights out with friends or special dinner dates, one will need the perfect outfits with the best on-trend make-up looks to go with it.

Professional make-up artist Raine Tauber shares what this summer’s hottest make-up trends are. Barbiecore This summer you can expect all things pink! The Barbiecore make-up trend is inspired by the iconic Barbie doll and if you’ve watched the ‘Barbie’ movie, you’ll understand the hype.

It involves creating a youthful and glam look with a focus on flawless skin, bright and vibrant eyeshadows, and a pink lip. The lip can be anything from a bubblegum pink gloss to a matt bold magenta. When it comes to the eyes, go for shimmering pinks. The trend aims to capture the essence of Barbie's signature style, which is often associated with femininity, playfulness and confidence.

Barbiecore. Picture: Pexels Breno Cardoso Citrus liner

This zesty trend is perfect for summer. Think vibrant and bold citrus colours such as orange, lemon, lime and grapefruit. It's a fun and playful way to add a pop of colour to your eye make-up look. Make the bright eyeliner the focus of your make-up look and leave the rest of your face dewy and fresh with a nude lip.

Lemon liner. Picture: Pexels Mikhail Nilov Precious metals This look brings all the drama. Whether you cover your full lid with your favourite metallic hue or simply use a high-shine liner, the shimmery finish is dramatic and glamorous.

Look out for shades like gold, silver, bronze, or copper to add a bold and reflective dimension to the eyes. With such a dramatic eye, one can leave the rest of the face simple but don’t be afraid to mix it up with a strong lip.

Metallic eye. Picture: Freepik Classic dewy skin The dewy look make-up trend refers to a fresh luminous complexion that appears healthy-looking skin. Who doesn’t love a youthful and revitalised look?

This is an effortless make-up look that enhances one's natural beauty instead of covering it up. Opt for tinted moisturisers instead of full-cover foundation and don’t forget to add a rosy blush and a hint of colour on the lips. A nude gloss is all you need.