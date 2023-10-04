Ditch your diet to try out these new Durban restaurants

Some of the best restaurants in Durban can be found outside the city centre and in its thriving neighbourhoods – but if you are looking for delicious eateries for breakfast, lunch or dinner, it can be hard to know where to begin. Below, discover the definitive guide to some of Durban’s new restaurants to check out.

Signature Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signature Restaurant Umhlanga (@signature_umhlanga) Signature Restaurant is situated in uMhlanga and offers exclusivity, flexibility, sophistication and glimpses of the nearby ocean. Guests can expect a truly memorable dining experience, with a menu featuring an award-winning wine list and dishes that the restaurant group has become renowned for while incorporating a few regional differences to pay homage to the coastal location.

Guided by founder Desmond Mabuza, a team of highly skilled chefs and sommeliers curate an exquisite symphony of flavours, carefully crafted to excite and delight the most sophisticated of palates. The Signature Restaurant Group has established a loyal following over the years, and the opening of the new uMhlanga restaurant has attracted an even larger audience of discerning diners. Mabuza is a well-known figure in the South African hospitality industry, with a reputation for delivering exceptional dining experiences under his mantra, "Celebrate Life", a phrase that has come to represent everything Signature is known for.

Splat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Splat_dbn (@splat_dbn) Splat restaurant in Glenashley is an expression of all fabulous experiences in one. Having travelled around the world, and indulging in cooking courses in many countries, qualified chef and owner Neha Valjee always dreamed about owning a personal space where she could shine on a platform to express her colourful cooking experiences. It was not long after leaving school that she explored her first culinary adventure and opened a pure vegetarian, home-based food company called The Hunnie Pot.

Here she was able to experiment with flavour profiles, spice combinations and customer enjoyment. After completing a few degrees and an extreme career change, she decided to convert her side hustle into a formal qualification. After completing an international cooking certification she was ready to explore the food-tastic world of restaurants and that is when Splat was born. Brown Sugar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Sugar Oceans (@brownsugaroceans) Brown Sugar, which is located at the new Oceans Mall on Lagoon Drive in uMhlanga, offers its customers a contemporary dining experience, one that has a fusion-based food style and is inclusive in its service and offering. They guarantee you a super experience in food, drinks and atmosphere, all while celebrating the rich essence of the restaurant. Founded by Nkululeko Linda Maseko, the restaurant is an experience you will not forget, in terms of aesthetics and food. On their menu, you can expect dishes like chicken livers served with baguette and poached egg, roasted fish of the day cooked in fresh coriander, chilli and butter, peri-peri livers, and sticky honey and sesame chicken wings served with chilli yoghurt and a sprinkle of macadamia, which is a perfect start to any day.