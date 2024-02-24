Shaken or stirred... Durban bartenders all ready to mix things up on their special day

Durban — Having a day to call their own is a welcome celebration for the people behind the bars of the world. World Bartender Day is celebrated annually on February 24, in a show of appreciation for the men and women who make a significant contribution to the hospitality industry.

The role of bartenders which stretches across washing glassware and utensils, mixing and serving drinks, stocking and preparing beverage garnishes and maintaining ice, glasses and other supplies, is sometimes taken for granted by the folks bellying up to a bar. The profession may appear to be fairly modern, but bartending dates back many centuries. One of the most famous barmen was American Jerry Thomas, the “father of bartending”, who made a name for himself with the creation of special cocktails, and published his own book titled “The Bar-Tender’s Guide” in 1862. Bartender Andile Makhoba, 34, from Lucky Shaker restaurant in uMhlanga, said he was happy that there was a day significant to the profession.

“Most people take bartending lightly and as a job which they do just to pass time until they get to other jobs, but for me it is a lifetime job and a career which I have been doing for more than 15 years. “Being acknowledged means a lot to me because it is what I love and it also brings food to the table for my wife and kids,” he said. Makhoba said he juggled the art of bartending with the role of being a general manager.

More than anything, he said, he enjoyed creating his own drinks. “Here we take classic cocktails and add our own variation. I am a whiskey fanatic so anything with whiskey is my favourite to make, such as the ‘Old Fashioned’ cocktail because while I can tweak it and make my own adjustments, it still remains the same classic drink of whiskey,” said Makhoba. He said that while the field was still frowned upon by some, social media played a pivotal role in its promotion.

“You are able to create your own drink, post a photograph of it and then share it widely. If you have a large following, then anyone is able to prosper.” Makhoba said that the most interesting aspect of his job was being a bartender-cum-psychologist. “Most people come to the bar for a drink and to drown their sorrows, but end up getting themselves a free counselling session as well. They can get a friend, family and advice out of a bartender. You can come here with your problems and we will listen to you and suggest solutions,” he said.

Karl Rohland, 35, from Chef’s Table restaurant in uMhlanga said the special day made him feel seen and appreciated as a bartender, adding that the profession was mentally, emotionally and physically demanding. He joined the hospitality industry as a waiter at the age of fourteen. “I started working at an early age while I was still in school and worked on the weekends to make a bit of pocket money.