LOOK: Vegan guest served plate of dry rocket leaves and fruit slices at wedding

Whether for philosophical or health reasons, some people are opting to stop consuming animals and are adopting a vegan diet. Making the switch can be a challenge for people who are accustomed to incorporating dairy and meat into their diet but it could offer some health benefits.

When it comes to accommodating all kinds of dietary preferences of the guests at a wedding, it can be a task for the people who are getting married. Recently, a picture showing the “vegan option” meal that was served at one wedding went viral on the internet. The photo is of a plate with a handful of dry rocket leaves, three small pieces of rockmelon and honeydew melon, and a few drops of what looks like balsamic dressing. The dish has since been re-posted on Reddit where it caused an outcry among several users.