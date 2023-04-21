Deal with it or leave! Bride-to-be warns guests there will be breastfeeding moms at wedding

More and more couples are opting to have child-free weddings so that adults can really let loose and have a good time. However, this bridal couple is going out of their way to enable parents to in fact bring their little ones to their wedding and still have the freedom to enjoy themselves.

They are especially trying their best to accommodate new moms who are still breastfeeding. How amazing is that! They’ve even gone as far as informing all guests about this on their wedding invitations.

While everything sounds fantastic, there are some guests who are not happy about it at all. The bride-to-be has taken to Reddit to share how they plan on accommodating those with kids. “For our wedding, my hunny and I made sure to pay and find a place that provides a daycare room for our friends. Luckily, the church we found for the ceremony is also big enough area for the reception and also allows their daycare room to be used,” she posts.

“I made sure to hire people to work in the daycare that was reliable so if parents wanted they could leave the kiddos there or have them with them as they enjoyed the wedding. “This church also has a breastfeeding room and a fridge for moms to store milk if they bring extra,” adds the bride-to-be. This however is where the problem comes in.

She explains that her family is extremely conservative and very closed-minded and has freaked out on people who breastfeed in public, even if they are covered at times, and yells at them to go to a more private place or cover up better. “In our invites, we kindly reminded people it will be a dry wedding (since so many kids of all ages will be around) and how there will be people breastfeeding, covered or not, and to please be respectful to those who are. “Anyone who is rude will be told to leave,” she warns.

People are now saying that she is being a crazy bridezilla with her absurd demands and trying to control what people think and do on the day. “Did I go too far in my invites?” she asks Reddit users. “You're being reasonable and extremely accommodating,” responded one person.

“Honestly your wedding sounds awesome it's a shame that literally decades after it becoming common for women to breastfeed again people still have an issue,” said another.