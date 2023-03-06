Bride walks in on groom being breastfed on their wedding day

There is bravery, and then there is marrying a grown man who still breastfeeds from his mother. How gross.

Wedding planner Georgie Mitchell visited a podcast called ‘Unfiltered Bride,’ and as she was chatting with co-presenter Beth Smith, she recalled a story told by a wedding make-up artist Jenny, whom she used to work with. Mitchell told Smith how the bride had gone to the restroom, only to be greeted by the shocker of her life! Smith’s first guess was that the groom was caught cheating, but that was not the case.

Instead, he was latching onto his mother’s breast, sucking the milk out of her. People who reacted to the podcast had one big question: “How come the mother was still producing milk”? Well, if you have breastfed, you would know that milk is produced on demand.

The more you breastfeed, the more milk you will produce. Meaning the groom was breastfeeding all these years. Hence, his mother was still producing milk. For some, that would be enough reason to call off the wedding immediately because why would you want to marry a grown man who still breastfeeds?