Groom demands bride wears red wedding dress because she’s not a virgin

Most brides look forward to the day when they can walk down the aisle in their beautiful white wedding gowns. Back in the day, it was frowned upon to wear pure white if you were no longer a virgin but these days, with all the different shades of white available, women can wear any colour white they want no matter what their sexual status is.

So many couples live together before they get married, does it mean that the bride shouldn’t be allowed to wear a shade of white on her wedding day? This bride-to-be is rethinking her entire relationship after her fiancé asked her not to wear white on their wedding day. A Reddit user’s fiancé is demanding that she in fact wears a red wedding dress because she’s not “pure”.

“I’ve been with my fiancé for six years and engaged for the past 8 months. “I’ve been doing most of the wedding planning but my fiancé, let’s just call him Ryan, will give his input here and there. “So about a month ago, Ryan out of nowhere said he was talking to some of his co-workers and thought that I shouldn’t wear a white dress,” writes the bride-to-be.

She states that because her partner is an artistic person she figured it had something to do with how the photos would turn out. After finding her perfect dress and paying for it, her fiancé wanted to know what colour the dress was. “When I said white, he threw a fit. I honestly do not see why this was a big deal, almost everyone wears white on their wedding day.

“When I asked him what colour he thought I’d be wearing, he told me I should wear red. Again, this was super weird to me. I asked him why I would wear red to our wedding, and he told me that brides only wear white when they are pure,” writes the frustrated user.