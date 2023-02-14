The audacity! Bride expects bridesmaids to work for free and donate R17K towards wedding

As a bridesmaid, you have many duties. All of it is of course centred on the bride and being as helpful to her as possible. Offering emotional support when needed and being present and available for all aspects of the wedding.

While there is a long list of duties and responsibilities, it does not include free labour. When this bridsmaid agreed to be part of a wedding party little did she know that the bride in fact had ulterior motives.

The bridesmaid took to Reddit’s Bridezilla group to shame the bride for wanting to take advantage of her bridesmaids and to find out if she would be an a**hole for wanting to step down from being a bridesmaid. She starts her post by saying, “I’m a 36 female and was a bridesmaid to my good friend’s wedding, Anna 46. I was initially very honoured until I went to the first bridesmaid’s meeting at her house.

“I realised Anna, hadn’t chosen eight of us, to be her bridesmaids because of our friendships with her, but because of our skills. For example, one of her bridesmaids is a hairdresser, so she will be doing all the hairstyles of the bridesmaids, Anna, Anna’s sisters (who are not bridesmaids) and her mother. “I come from a big family so am used to cooking for large numbers of people, so I was expected to cook for 80 guests. I also make sculptures and jewellery out of wire silver clay, so was expected to make Anna’s crown and necklaces, bracelets for Anna, the bridesmaids, sisters and her mother. I was also expected to make 20 wire sculptures for each table. (She wasn’t offering any money for the ingredients and materials). On top of all the free labour, the bride is expecting each of the bridesmaids to make an £800 (about R17k) donation.

