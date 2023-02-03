R900 to attend a wedding… ‘We decided to give the wedding a hard pass’

Weddings are expensive. Especially for those who have a big family. And often with big family weddings comes a little bit of drama.

While it’s unclear if this particular wedding was large or intimate, it certainly came with its drama. A Twitter user, The_Lockdown_Chef, took to the app to spill the tea on what went down at a wedding he and his wife were meant to attend. In a long thread, he starts off by telling users that a few months ago he and his wife were invited to a wedding of one of his wife’s close friends’ daughter’s wedding.

“We sent an RSVP that we will be attending and the wife even bought the gift months in advance already,” he tweets. In a follow-up tweet he posts: “The week leading up to the wedding my wife received a message from the wedding party where they informed her that they had failed to invite some of their relatives (from JHB) coz these relatives would not have been able to fly down to Cape Town anyway. “Well, apparently, these same relatives decided to surprise the wedding party and rocked up with the other relatives who also flew in from JHB.

“What a surprise indeed as the wedding reception was catered for (per head) at a very larny wine farm in Stellies,” he continues in a following tweet. “This left the wedding couple in a quite a dilemma and they felt that their best course of action would be to call my wife up and ask her if we wouldn't mind skipping the reception after the church ceremony so that they could have their two surprise JHB guests use our spot at the catered for reception. “Or, if we still wanted to join at the reception that the cost per head was R450.

“So, basically, if we wanted to attend the wedding we should send them our proof of payment for the R900 and then we would be permitted to attend the reception!!!” Can you imagine having to pay R900 to attend a wedding? Needless to say, they didn’t attend the wedding.