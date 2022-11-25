Father of the bride refuses to pay for his daughter’s fourth wedding, but will help with her next one

People get married and divorced all the time. The first wedding, which at the time one would assume is the only wedding, is the one everyone splurges on.

However, if things don’t quite work out and the marriage ends, at least you can say that you had a great wedding. Many people do move on to find love again and often decide to marry again. Do they, however, have as big a wedding as the first time? Most people opt to have something a bit smaller.

I mean, once you’ve had the big fancy wedding, do you really have to have another one? A lot of the time parents of the bride and groom would pitch in help with the wedding costs. Would you expect them to pitch in when you decide to marry for a second time?

This bride-to-be is on wedding number four and is still expecting her father to help out financially. The dad, however, has had enough and has taken to Reddit’s AITA group to vent his frustration and detail why he refuses to contribute to her fourth wedding and rather wait until her next wedding. His 32-year-old daughter has been divorced three times already.

“She got married at 25 to the love of her life. I gave her $15 000 as help for the wedding. The marriage lasted 3 years,” says the 57-year-old father of the bride-to-be. “She married the love of her life when she was 30. I have her $5 000 for a much smaller more intimate wedding. Marriage lasted one year. “She married the guy that got her pregnant while she was married to number two. They divorced before my grandson was one,” he wrote.

His daughter has now once again “met the love of her life” and needs money for yet another wedding. The dad, clearly having lost faith in her ability to stay married, has told her that he will instead help with her next wedding. “Now she is crying to he mother calling me an a**hole for not believing in her future,” says the frustrated father.

