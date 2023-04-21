Bridezilla demands bridesmaids chop off their hair for her special day

Imagine having to do whatever the bride says, no thank you! One particular bride felt that it was okay for her to request that her bridesmaid’s hair be shorter than hers. In other words, she asked that they had to cut their hair, this is the only way they could make into the cool squad.

The bride demand would require her (along with the other bridesmaids) to chop off more than "two feet" of their precious locks - all for the sake of achieving the so-called 'perfect' wedding day, as per her sibling's insistence. The sister took to the popular Reddit page and wrote: ‘’She asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding party and I accepted. Then she started listing her requirements, some understandable (Like wearing longer sleeves to cover up my tattoos, I’m fine with that), but one of them was really weird,’’ she says. ‘’And felt kind of pointed at me, everyone in the wedding party must have shorter hair than the bride by at least 6 inches.“ When your long hair is your trademark, no bridezilla is going to tell you to chop it off, just for wedding photographs. Picture: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash Something's fishy here, and it's not just because of the smell of burning hair. The fact that her sister is well aware of how much her hair means to her, makes this request more than just suspicious.

While some people can chop and change their hairstyle as often as they change their undies, others can't even fathom the idea, let alone being asked to do it by someone else, especially for just one day. ‘’My hair is super important to me, it’s a significant part of my identity and I really love it, it’s knee length and I take super good care of it,’’ she adds. She refused to cut her hair even if the other were brave enough to do so. The sister insisted on all bridesmaids wearing their hair down, and threw a tantrum when she offered to attend the wedding without being in the wedding party.

The sister's fiancé later called to apologise, but the sister is still being unreasonable. However, not long after the first phone call her soon to be brother in law called again. ‘’He was like ‘Hey she hasn’t stopped crying for like thirty minutes can you please just cut your hair?’ I told him no and also that I’d be dropping out as a bridesmaid and just going as a guest. He sighed again and basically said ‘Yeah, I kinda figured that would happen. I’m sorry about this’,“ she wrote. Why is this lady embarrassing herself in front of her soon-to-be husband. Does he know what he signed up for? crying over hair?