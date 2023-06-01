Mom ‘saves a fortune’ and serves 8-month-old food at daughter’s wedding

When it comes to weddings and sticking to a budget, we all try to cut a few corners.
However, one woman took a cost-cutting strategy to a whole new level. She turned to the Reddit r/AmItheA--hole (AITA) forum to share her shocking experience.
A bride and her now-hubby tied the knot eight months ago, and like any wedding, they had some leftover food.
Now, her dear old mom, in her infinite thriftiness, had a brilliant plan for that food. She decided to freeze it and save it for her daughter’s wedding eight months later. Uh, excuse me, but what kind of cheap-o move is this?
I mean, sure, freezing food is a way to keep it fresh and mould-free, but we’re talking about eight months here!
That’s a food poisoning time bomb waiting to explode, ma’am. You might as well be serving a side dish of stomach aches and regrets.
She explained that her mom took over the wedding planning and everyone else just needed to show up and enjoy the fiesta. ‘
“The ceremony was beautiful, but it was when the buffet was revealed that I noticed something odd,’’ she wrote.
‘’The food looked eerily familiar. Like, identical to what I had for my wedding except for a little more dried out and sad.’’
That's when it dawned on her: her mom was indeed a penny-pincher. Upon inquiring about the food served at her wedding, she was met with her mother's boastful claim of having "saved a fortune" by using the 8-month-old frozen food.
She further wrote: ‘’I was horrified and immediately voiced my concerns about safety. She got upset and said I was acting like a snob and should be happy the food wasn't going to waste. I argued that it was never going to be wasted, but she wouldn't hear it.’’
Weddings can be rather scary and risky, considering the possibility of consuming a space muffin or food that was stuffed in a fridge for decades.
Eventually her and hubby warned guest about the food which is a little bit sneaky but OP said she worried about the guest falling ill. ‘’Some of our relatives have been saying that I intentionally made my family look bad and that the food was fine as it was frozen and then defrosted for the wedding. They say no one would have known if I didn’t make a stink over it.’’ Or, food poisioning could break out, and everyone will be leaking from all angles, how cute!
The drama at weddings is never ending. At least they kept the theme; Reduce – Reuse – Recycle alive.
