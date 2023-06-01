Mom ‘saves a fortune’ and serves 8-month-old food at daughter’s wedding

When it comes to weddings and sticking to a budget, we all try to cut a few corners. However, one woman took a cost-cutting strategy to a whole new level. She turned to the Reddit r/AmItheA--hole (AITA) forum to share her shocking experience.

A bride and her now-hubby tied the knot eight months ago, and like any wedding, they had some leftover food. Now, her dear old mom, in her infinite thriftiness, had a brilliant plan for that food. She decided to freeze it and save it for her daughter’s wedding eight months later. Uh, excuse me, but what kind of cheap-o move is this? I mean, sure, freezing food is a way to keep it fresh and mould-free, but we’re talking about eight months here!

That’s a food poisoning time bomb waiting to explode, ma’am. You might as well be serving a side dish of stomach aches and regrets. She explained that her mom took over the wedding planning and everyone else just needed to show up and enjoy the fiesta. ‘ “The ceremony was beautiful, but it was when the buffet was revealed that I noticed something odd,’’ she wrote.

Upon inquiring about the food served at her wedding, she was met with her mother's boastful claim of having "saved a fortune" by using the 8-month-old frozen food Picture: Unsplash ‘’The food looked eerily familiar. Like, identical to what I had for my wedding except for a little more dried out and sad.’’ That's when it dawned on her: her mom was indeed a penny-pincher. Upon inquiring about the food served at her wedding, she was met with her mother's boastful claim of having "saved a fortune" by using the 8-month-old frozen food. She further wrote: ‘’I was horrified and immediately voiced my concerns about safety. She got upset and said I was acting like a snob and should be happy the food wasn't going to waste. I argued that it was never going to be wasted, but she wouldn't hear it.’’

Weddings can be rather scary and risky, considering the possibility of consuming a space muffin or food that was stuffed in a fridge for decades.