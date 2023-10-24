RECIPES: 3 yummy side dishes to accompany your Rugby World Cup final braai

This Saturday, South Africa will come to a standstill when the Springboks go up against the All Blacks for the Rugby World Cup finals. To get into the spirit, and in true South African style, many people will most likely be gathering around a braai before the big match.

While a chop and dop are standard ingredients for a successful braai, one cannot forget the side dishes. They might not be the main features but no braai can be complete without them. However, that doesn’t mean that they have to be boring either.

Here are a few recipes for side dishes you should try this Saturday, courtesy of Rhodes Quality. Chakalaka and cheddar cheese braai broodjies Ingredients - Makes 6 broodjies

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Mild and Spicy Chakalaka 1 farm-style loaf Butter for spreading

200 g (2 C) grated cheddar cheese Salt and black pepper Method

Remove the crusts and slice the loaf lengthwise into 4 even slices. Butter two slices of bread on 1 side and place buttered side down on a board. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over both slices.

Spread a generous layer of the Rhodes Quality Mild & Spicy Chakalaka down the centre of each slice. Cover with the 2 remaining slices of bread and butter the tops. Place the sandwiches inside a braai grid and slowly toast them over warm coals until golden brown.

Serve hot off the fire. Chakalaka and cheddar cheese braai broodjies. Picture: Supplied Bacon and Tomato Braai Relish Paptert A twist on the traditional pap and relish side.

Ingredients - Serves 6-8 750 ml prepared and seasoned soft maize meal pap 1 x 410 g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Braai Relish

125 g streaky bacon, chopped and fried 500 ml grated cheddar cheese Method

Spoon half the maize meal pap into a greased oven dish. Top with half the Rhodes Quality Tomato Braai Relish, half of the bacon and half of the cheese. Cover with a second layer of maize meal pap and repeat.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180 ˚C for 20 minutes, or until the top is golden and the pattern heated through. Remove from the oven and serve hot. Beetroot red cabbage salad with feta

This beetroot and red cabbage salad with feta is quick and easy to prepare. Beetroot red cabbage salad with feta. Picture: Supplied Ingredients - Serves 4 Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot

30 ml lemon juice 5 ml Dijon Mustard 90 ml olive oil

Cabbage Apple sliced Feta cheese

1 clove garlic, finely crushed 5 ml sugar salt and freshly ground pepper

Method Whisk all the dressing ingredients together until well blended. Season the dressing with the salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste and set aside.

In a large bowl toss the cabbage and the apple slices together. Pour enough of the dressing over the salad to lightly coat the cabbage and apple. Add the Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot and toss gently to mix.