Cake decoration tips for beginners - just in time for the festive season

If there are lots of celebrations for you this festive season, it can be both a money-saver and a fun hobby to learn how to decorate cakes. Decorating cakes can be as simple or as complicated as you choose to make them. Whether you are baking a cake for a family birthday or cooking along with your favourite baking competition on television, Grace Stevens, South Africa’s buttercream goddess and skilled cake crafter, shares a few useful decorating tips for your next cake masterpiece.

Have fun There is no rulebook when it comes to cake decorating and the possibilities are endless. Roll up your sleeves, get creative and have fun with your creations, and don’t mind the mess. Be patient

A lot of cake decorating requires practice so don’t be too hard on yourself when you get things wrong. Give yourself plenty of time for mishaps, keep positive and remain patient – after all practice makes perfect, right? Keep your guests in mind The perfect sweet treat for a happy gathering – a cake is a great way of bringing joy to others. Remember the type of guest that you are catering to when you begin decorating. If you’re baking for a children’s party you can probably go to town on creativity and be a little more carefree, while a high-end formal wedding reception will require a cake executed with greater restraint, precision, and sheer perfection.

Here’s a recipe Stevens also suggests you try this festive season. Red velvet cupcakes. Picture: Supplied Red velvet cupcakes Serves: 1

Ingredients Cupcakes 2.50 cups flour

1.50 cups castor sugar 1 tsp bicarb 1 cup milk

3 tsp lemon juice or vinegar 2 eggs 1 cup oil

1 tsp vanilla extract Red food colouring Buttercream

400g butter 800g icing sugar 30ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract Method Cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Put cupcake liners into 24 muffin cups. Mix vinegar or lemon juice with milk. It will curdle, this is fine.

Add colouring to milk and mix well. In a stand mixer, combine eggs, vanilla, and sugar. Place the mixer on low speed and whisk until the eggs are pale and thick. Sift dry ingredients together.

Turn the mixer to low. Add oil and whisk well to combine. Add milk to the mixture and continue whisking. Add dry ingredients one tablespoon at a time. Mix until just combined.

Divide batter between the muffin cups. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until baked. Remove the cupcakes from the tin and allow them to cool completely.