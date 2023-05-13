Celebrate Mother’s Day the right way with these delicious dishes

Today is Mother’s Day and it is time to do a little spoiling! While you cannot go wrong with a bunch of flowers or a box of chocolates, it is always more meaningful when you take the trouble to cook something for her.

It does not have to be expensive or fancy either – some of the best Mother's Day meals are cooked by children who put their heart and soul into the making of the dish, so even if it does not look great, it is still top marks for effort. Here are suggestions to inspire you in the kitchen. Eggs are probably the most versatile breakfast item there is. Picture: Pexels/Shameel Mukkath Effortless eggs

They are an inexpensive source of good-quality protein and are one of the most versatile ingredients used in cooking. Eggs can be scrambled, fried, poached, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, whisked into an omelette, breakfast casserole, or a frittata, and basically goes with everything. Cinnamon rolls. Picture: Pexels/Lumn Cinnamon rolls Because she probably taught you how to knead and use yeast, show her what you have learned with a big pan of cinnamon rolls.

If your mother is meat-free or even vegan, tofu burgers will do nicely - entirely plant-based, entirely delicious. Picture: Pexels/Khaidir Othman Tofu burgers You can put in slices of red onion, tomato, salad leaves, and a cooling garlic dip, made with vegan yoghurt or mayo. These are perfectly served with a big bowl of sweet potato wedges on the side. What could be more comforting than a bowl of lentil soup on a chilly afternoon? Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Lentil soup

Crushed tomatoes, garlic, and a vegetable medley combine with lentils and fragrant herbs for an unforgettably delicious and hearty soup that your mom and the whole family will love. Stir fries are easy to prepare in large quantities, making them a great choice for any kind of lunch occassion. Picture: Pexels/Kleine Beyers Stir-fry Consider prepping your stir-fry ahead of time and then adding different sauces to each portioned lunch.

A hearty salad bowl is also a satisfying lunch option. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Salad bowl Start with a base of greens, then add your favourite toppings like roasted veggies, grilled chicken or tofu, nuts, and seeds. Drizzle with your favourite dressing and enjoy. What is better than a fresh pizza pulled straight out of a wood-burning oven? Picture: Pexels/Narda Yescas Pizza

What is better than a fresh pizza pulled straight out of a wood-burning oven, sliced, sprinkled with Italian herbs, chilli flakes, and drizzled with olive oil in the comfort of your own home? Nothing. This Mother's Day, make mom's favourite pizza. The cheeseboard does not take that much effort to whip up and it looks really fancy too. Picture: Pexels/Luna Lovegood Cheeseboard What is even better, it does not involve any cooking. For Mother's Day make a signature charcuterie board with cold meat cuts, fresh fruits, and cheeses. You can also include a block of Camembert that has been drizzled with honey. Heat this up either in the oven or microwave and you get a lovely cheese dip that is amazing with crackers.

A stack of pancakes makes a stellar Mother's Day dish. Picture: Pexels/Ash Pancakes especially when you serve them with whipped cream, strawberries, and maple syrup - it is like having strawberry shortcake for breakfast. Fish curry

Fish curry is satisfying, nutritious, and packed with a burst of Indian flavours. Onions, tomatoes, spices, and herbs enrich the taste and aroma of any fish curry and that is sure to delight your mom. Sandra Nagan’s South Indian fish curry. Picture: Supplied Sandra Nagan’s South Indian fish curry Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil 1 large onion, diced 6 green chillies, sliced down the middle

1 tsp mustard seeds 1 tsp cumin seeds 2 tbsp Kashmiri masala

1½ tbs fish masala 8-10 ripe tomatoes 4 cloves garlic, sliced in half

2 stem curry leaves 4 tbsp black tamarind, soaked in hot water 2kgs fresh fish (salmon is especially good)

A few small brinjals, chopped (optional) Salt to taste Method

Soak the tomatoes in hot water until the skin starts to come off, then remove and puree in a food processor. Add just enough oil to cover the base of a flat bottom pot and heat. Add mustard seeds and allow to fry. Add diced onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. Once the onions are translucent, add the sliced garlic and masala spices.

Mix well and allow to braise for a few minutes before adding the pureed tomatoes and salt to taste. Allow to simmer on medium heat for about 15 - 20 minutes. Mix tamarind in a little hot water then strain into the mixture. Reduce heat to low and allow to cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes before adding the fish and brinjals, making sure you don’t break the fish.