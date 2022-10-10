Celebrate World Egg Day with these creative recipes

October 14 is World Egg Day! World Egg Day was established in Vienna in 1996 when it was decided to celebrate the power of the egg on the second Friday in October each year.

Since then, egg fans around the world have thought up new creative ways to honour this incredible nutrient powerhouse, and the day of celebration has grown and evolved over time. According to research, eggs are packed with 13 essential nutrients for every stage of life, from infancy to old age. Research reveals eggs also have several distinctive health benefits, like helping to improve growth and development, supporting brain health and maintaining vision.

The easily digestible nutrients found in eggs, like vitamin D, for instance, are vital for bone and muscle development in children. Eggs are affordable compared to other fresh protein sources. In fact, the International Egg Commission maintains that eggs are currently “the most economical way” for many people around the world to eat high-quality protein. When it comes to preparing eggs, there are a multitude of ways to cook them – and they don’t have to be reserved for breakfast only. This World Egg Day the South African Poultry Association suggests you make one of these two recipes below.

End of the month egg and pasta pie. Picture: Supplied End of the month egg and pasta pie Serves: 4-6 Ingredients

1 ½ cups macaroni 2 tbsp chopped fresh basil or parsley 2 cups leftover roast vegetables, (roast pumpkin, onion, carrot, sweet potato), diced

⅓ frozen peas Salt and pepper to taste 4 eggs

¾ cup milk 200g (about 2 cups) grated cheddar cheese Salad to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 23 cm pie dish. Cook pasta in a large saucepan according to packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

Combine the cooked macaroni with herbs, leftover vegetables and peas, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Whisk together the eggs and milk. Add cheese and mix well. Pour over the pasta and toss to coat. Spoon into the prepared pie dish and place on a baking tray in the oven. Bake uncovered until the pie is golden on the top, about 20 minutes, then cover with foil and bake until set, about 5 minutes more.

Remove the foil and allow the pie to stand for 10 minutes before cutting it into wedges. Serve warm with a side salad. Sautéed greens with poached egg and paprika cultured yoghurt. Picture: Supplied Sautéed greens with poached egg and paprika cultured yoghurt Serves: 4

Ingredients 500g spinach, kale, coleslaw mix or morogo, or any combination of greens 2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp oil 150g roasted peanuts Salt and pepper to taste

4 eggs, poached to your liking 200g labneh or cultured yoghurt Paprika to sprinkle

Chilli oil to drizzle Method Finely slice the greens, rinse and pat dry.