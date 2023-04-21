Eid dessert ideas for your holiday table

Eid is approaching, preparations are being made in all homes, and you may be considering some Eid recipes, including Eid dessert ideas, to make this holiday one to remember. The desserts that accompany your Iftar are now the most important part of Eid (breaking the fast).

Eid brings a variety of desserts to the table, and everyone has their own preference for Eid recipes, which varies from home to home. If you are looking for some delectable and flavourful desserts to share with your friends and family, here are some dessert ideas that you can make in no time. Creamy milky boeber. Picture: Supplied Creamy milky boeber

Ingredients 60g butter 200ml vermicelli

3 cinnamon sticks 3 cardamom pods 80ml semolina or tastee wheat

100ml sago 250ml water 2 litres milk

1 can of condensed milk 1 can of evaporated milk 2ml egg yellow food colouring

100ml sultanas (optional) 50g flaked almonds, toasted Method

In a medium-sized pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Do not overheat. Add the vermicelli, cinnamon sticks, and cardamom pods and sauté until the vermicelli is lightly golden in colour, taking care not to burn the vermicelli. Add the sago, semolina, water, and milk, stirring continuously to prevent the sago from sticking to the base of the pot.

Once the milk mixture reaches boiling point, add the condensed milk, evaporated milk, and egg yellow colouring. Add the toasted almonds and sultanas (if using). Simmer for 10 minutes over low heat until the Boeber is thick and creamy.

Serve hot. Fluffy creamy carrot sojee. Picture: Supplied Fluffy creamy carrot sojee Ingredients

3 cups finely grated carrots 1 cup semolina Half a tin of condensed milk

Half a tin of Nestle Cream 1 cup sugar 2 tsp elaichi powder

Saffron Half a litre of milk 1 cup ghee

2 tbsp coconut 2 tbsp ground almonds Method

Cook the carrots in the ghee until soft, dark, and mushy. Add 1 cinnamon stick. Add the semolina and allow to braise slightly. Combine the Nestle Cream, condensed milk, sugar, milk, and elaichi.

Add the milk mixture to the carrot and semolina. Stir continuously to avoid lumps until it starts thickening on medium heat. Switch the stove off and leave it to cook further. Lastly, add the saffron water, 2 tablespoons of coconut, and 2 tablespoons of ground almonds.

Adjust sweetness as preferred. Add a small amount of milk when heating. Top with Nestle cream and coloured almonds.

Decadent chocolate mousse profiteroles. Picture: Supplied Decadent chocolate mousse profiteroles Makes: 16 Ingredients

For the chocolate mousse 200g dark chocolate 80g butter

2 eggs 30ml honey 250ml cream, whipped

For the choux pastry 250ml water 100g butter

250ml flour 3-4 eggs For the chocolate sauce

100g dark chocolate 50ml cream Method

For the mouse Combine chocolate and butter in a large heat-proof bowl and place over hot water until melted. Remove and allow to cool.

Beat eggs and honey in a bowl until thick. Add to the chocolate, mixing well. Fold in the cream and refrigerate. For the pastry Bring water and butter to a boil in a saucepan.

Remove from heat and add in all the flour. Beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a ball in the centre of the pan. Remove from the pan and allow to cool completely. Put the dough in an electric mixer and add three of the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add only enough of the fourth egg to make a stiff and shiny dough that holds its shape. Put spoonfuls of the mixture on a greased baking tray and bake at 190ºC for 20 to 30 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and pierce the side of each to allow steam to escape. Return to the oven and bake at 180ºC for a further five minutes. Remove and cool completely.

For the sauce Melt chocolate and cream together. To serve

Fill a piping bag fitted with a 5mm nozzle with the chocolate mousse and fill the profiteroles. Pile on a serving plate. Drizzle with sauce. Burfee truffles. Picture: Supplied Burfee truffles Makes: 24

Ingredients 6 tbsp ghee 1 cup fresh cream

⅔ cup Nestlè sweetened condensed milk 3 tbsp rose essence Green cardamom powder

4 cups Nestlè Klim milk powder Method Heat the ghee, cream, condensed milk, rose essence, and cardamom powder in a heavy-base pot.

When small bubbles appear, add milk powder in, a little at a time. Stir until it has cooked through and forms a soft mixture. Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool. You can place it in the fridge. Once the mixture becomes cool enough to handle, shape it into small balls and place it on a baking sheet.

Refrigerate to set. Chef Tharwat's one-bowl chocolate cake with ganache Frosting. Picture: Supplied Chef Tharwat's one-bowl chocolate cake with ganache Frosting Ingredients

For the cake Dry 2 cups sugar

1 ¾ cup flour ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa 1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp bicarb 1 tsp salt Wet

2 eggs 1 cup of milk ¾ cup vegetable oil (not olive oil)

2 tsp vanilla essence 1 cup boiling water For the ganache frosting

350g good quality dark chocolate 350g fresh cream Pinch of salt

Method Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Mix all the dry ingredients together first, and then add the wet ingredients and mix on high speed.

Make sure to add the water last, as it needs to be hot The mixture will look very thin, but it's fine, and it will be very moist. Grease (spray and cook) two 23cm cake tins and pour the mixture over.

Before you bake, be sure to (gently) wrap the tins on the counter a few times to get rid of any excess air bubbles. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Test with a toothpick. When the toothpick comes out clean, remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for ten minutes before transferring to a wire rack For the ganache frosting

Heat up the cream to a simmering point, not boiling, then pour the cream over the chocolate. Mix chocolate, salt, and cream together until well combined and smooth. This is now ganache. Allow the mixture to cool completely. All the way down.

Now whisk until light and fluffy you will see the colour change to a lighter hue of brown. This will be your indication to stop whisking. Don’t over-whisk, as you will split the mixture and will have to start again. Now it’s just the frosting of the cake and enjoy.