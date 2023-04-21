Eid dessert ideas for your holiday table

Eid is approaching, preparations are being made in all homes, and you may be considering some Eid recipes, including Eid dessert ideas, to make this holiday one to remember.
The desserts that accompany your Iftar are now the most important part of Eid (breaking the fast).
Eid brings a variety of desserts to the table, and everyone has their own preference for Eid recipes, which varies from home to home.
If you are looking for some delectable and flavourful desserts to share with your friends and family, here are some dessert ideas that you can make in no time.
Creamy milky boeber
Ingredients
60g butter
200ml vermicelli
3 cinnamon sticks
3 cardamom pods
80ml semolina or tastee wheat
100ml sago
250ml water
2 litres milk
1 can of condensed milk
1 can of evaporated milk
2ml egg yellow food colouring
100ml sultanas (optional)
50g flaked almonds, toasted
Method
In a medium-sized pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Do not overheat.
Add the vermicelli, cinnamon sticks, and cardamom pods and sauté until the vermicelli is lightly golden in colour, taking care not to burn the vermicelli.
Add the sago, semolina, water, and milk, stirring continuously to prevent the sago from sticking to the base of the pot.
Once the milk mixture reaches boiling point, add the condensed milk, evaporated milk, and egg yellow colouring.
Add the toasted almonds and sultanas (if using).
Simmer for 10 minutes over low heat until the Boeber is thick and creamy.
Serve hot.
Fluffy creamy carrot sojee
Ingredients
3 cups finely grated carrots
1 cup semolina
Half a tin of condensed milk
Half a tin of Nestle Cream
1 cup sugar
2 tsp elaichi powder
Saffron
Half a litre of milk
1 cup ghee
2 tbsp coconut
2 tbsp ground almonds
Method
Cook the carrots in the ghee until soft, dark, and mushy. Add 1 cinnamon stick.
Add the semolina and allow to braise slightly.
Combine the Nestle Cream, condensed milk, sugar, milk, and elaichi.
Add the milk mixture to the carrot and semolina. Stir continuously to avoid lumps until it starts thickening on medium heat.
Switch the stove off and leave it to cook further.
Lastly, add the saffron water, 2 tablespoons of coconut, and 2 tablespoons of ground almonds.
Adjust sweetness as preferred.
Add a small amount of milk when heating.
Top with Nestle cream and coloured almonds.
Decadent chocolate mousse profiteroles
Makes: 16
Ingredients
For the chocolate mousse
200g dark chocolate
80g butter
2 eggs
30ml honey
250ml cream, whipped
For the choux pastry
250ml water
100g butter
250ml flour
3-4 eggs
For the chocolate sauce
100g dark chocolate
50ml cream
Method
For the mouse
Combine chocolate and butter in a large heat-proof bowl and place over hot water until melted.
Remove and allow to cool.
Beat eggs and honey in a bowl until thick. Add to the chocolate, mixing well. Fold in the cream and refrigerate.
For the pastry
Bring water and butter to a boil in a saucepan.
Remove from heat and add in all the flour.
Beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a ball in the centre of the pan. Remove from the pan and allow to cool completely.
Put the dough in an electric mixer and add three of the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Add only enough of the fourth egg to make a stiff and shiny dough that holds its shape.
Put spoonfuls of the mixture on a greased baking tray and bake at 190ºC for 20 to 30 minutes until puffed and golden.
Remove and pierce the side of each to allow steam to escape. Return to the oven and bake at 180ºC for a further five minutes. Remove and cool completely.
For the sauce
Melt chocolate and cream together.
To serve
Fill a piping bag fitted with a 5mm nozzle with the chocolate mousse and fill the profiteroles. Pile on a serving plate. Drizzle with sauce.
Burfee truffles
Makes: 24
Ingredients
6 tbsp ghee
1 cup fresh cream
⅔ cup Nestlè sweetened condensed milk
3 tbsp rose essence
Green cardamom powder
4 cups Nestlè Klim milk powder
Method
Heat the ghee, cream, condensed milk, rose essence, and cardamom powder in a heavy-base pot.
When small bubbles appear, add milk powder in, a little at a time. Stir until it has cooked through and forms a soft mixture.
Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool. You can place it in the fridge.
Once the mixture becomes cool enough to handle, shape it into small balls and place it on a baking sheet.
Refrigerate to set.
Chef Tharwat's one-bowl chocolate cake with ganache Frosting
Ingredients
For the cake
Dry
2 cups sugar
1 ¾ cup flour
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa
1 ½ tsp baking powder
1 ½ tsp bicarb
1 tsp salt
Wet
2 eggs
1 cup of milk
¾ cup vegetable oil (not olive oil)
2 tsp vanilla essence
1 cup boiling water
For the ganache frosting
350g good quality dark chocolate
350g fresh cream
Pinch of salt
Method
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
Mix all the dry ingredients together first, and then add the wet ingredients and mix on high speed.
Make sure to add the water last, as it needs to be hot
The mixture will look very thin, but it's fine, and it will be very moist.
Grease (spray and cook) two 23cm cake tins and pour the mixture over.
Before you bake, be sure to (gently) wrap the tins on the counter a few times to get rid of any excess air bubbles.
Bake for 30-35 minutes. Test with a toothpick. When the toothpick comes out clean, remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for ten minutes before transferring to a wire rack
For the ganache frosting
Heat up the cream to a simmering point, not boiling, then pour the cream over the chocolate.
Mix chocolate, salt, and cream together until well combined and smooth. This is now ganache.
Allow the mixture to cool completely. All the way down.
Now whisk until light and fluffy you will see the colour change to a lighter hue of brown. This will be your indication to stop whisking.
Don’t over-whisk, as you will split the mixture and will have to start again.
Now it’s just the frosting of the cake and enjoy.
