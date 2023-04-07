Ideas for the ultimate Easter Sunday feast

Easter is a great time to gather with friends and family and enjoy the very best food and wines. After a big morning of hunting for Easter eggs, you are going to want to have plenty to feast on come lunchtime. Whether you celebrate Easter relaxed outdoors or gather around the table for a traditional Sunday lunch, we have the perfect recipes for you.

There is sure to be something feast-worthy to keep everyone happy. Courtesy of the South African Poultry Association, Norman Heath, head chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, and Sharon Pye, chef lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio, say these recipe ideas will ensure your family and guests leave well-fed and thoroughly spoiled. Norman Heath’s recipe ideas. This traditional Cape Malay dish, flavoured with allspice, whole cumin, bay leaves, vinegar, and garlic is a South African favourite. Picture: Antoine de Ras Pickled fish

This traditional Cape Malay dish, flavoured with allspice, whole cumin, bay leaves, vinegar, and garlic, is a South African favourite. The recipe was first introduced as a means of preserving fresh fish in a vinegar and sugar mixture, and in true South African style, various punchy flavours and spices were added. The result is a sweet, sour, and spicy-tasting savoury flavour that can be eaten either hot or cold. Serve it with warm, freshly baked bread and butter on a spicy hot cross bun or as a side dish with some potato or green salad.

Speckled eggs milk tart Milk tart is another local favourite. To give your traditional milk tart recipe an Easter twist, consider making it a speckled egg milk tart. Do this by swapping out the milk tart crust recipe with an oat cookie recipe and adding smashed speckled eggs to your dough.

Blind bake the dough before adding the milk tart filling and baking as normal, following any traditional milk tart recipe. Sprinkle the top of the tart with freshly grated cinnamon and decorate it with speckled eggs. Serve at room temperature. Egg-baked mushroom medley traybake. Picture: Supplied Egg-baked mushroom medley traybake Serves: 4

Ingredients 650g mixed mushrooms 2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, grated 6-8 sage leaves 5ml mixed dried herbs

4 large Portobello mushrooms 4 large eggs 150ml cream

Seasoning, to taste French bread, to serve Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Use a large baking tray. Place mixed mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, a few sage leaves, and dried herbs into the baking tray. Place the Portobello mushrooms stalk side up on top, and season with salt and black pepper. Bake until mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and gently twist the stalk out of the Portobello mushrooms, returning the stalks to the pan. Gently crack an egg into each Portobello mushroom, and pour over the cream. Return the baking tray to the oven and cook until the egg white is no longer clear and the yolk is cooked to your liking, about 3- 5 minutes. Garnish with torn sage leaves.

Serve immediately with toasted French bread to soak up all the juices. Recipe by the South African Poultry Association. Sharon Pye’s recipe ideas.

Slow-cooked smoked beef brisket. Picture: Supplied Slow-cooked smoked beef brisket Serves: 15 Ingredients

2 x 4 kg beef brisket or topside 1 litre beef stock 125ml sea salt

125ml coarse black pepper 125ml Worcestershire sauce 1 bag of oak wood chips

Method Trim the brisket by cutting away the fat cap, then score the meat by cutting straight lines into the flesh. Rub salt and pepper into the meat. Combine the Worcestershire sauce and beef stock and place in a food-safe spray bottle.

Wrap 2 to 3 handfuls of wood chips in foil and poke tiny holes to allow steam to escape. Lay the package of wood chips directly on the cooking grate. Continue to replace the wood chips every 30 minutes. Heat grill to 120°C, and once the chips start to smoke, place brisket fat side down and close the lid. Spray the meat with the bottled sauce once every hour. After about six hours, start checking the internal temperature of the meat until it reaches 93°C. Remove and rest for 30 minutes before slicing and serving.

No-bake blueberry lemon cheesecake in jars. Picture: Jeff Duncan No-bake blueberry lemon cheesecake in jars Ingredients 1kg blueberries

60ml honey 15ml lemon juice 15ml water

15g cornstarch For the cheesecake 230g cream cheese

200g Greek yoghurt 30ml honey 1 lemon, zest, and juice

For the biscuit crumb 1 packet of Tennis biscuits 45ml butter melted

Method For the lemon blueberry filling: Combine ingredients, except for cornstarch and water, and in a saucepan, heat over low, medium heat on your gas stove for 5 minutes. Mix in cornflour and water, add to sauce, and continue to cook until sauce thickens. Allow cooling. For the cheesecake: Combine all ingredients and place in the fridge.

For the biscuit crumb: Crush the Tennis biscuits into a fine crumb. Add butter and mix. To assemble: Place biscuit crumbs into mason jars and pack gently with your fingertips. Divide the cheesecake mixture evenly amongst jars. Top off with blueberry sauce and chill for at least one hour, or make it the day before (considering your load-shedding schedule).