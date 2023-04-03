4 tips for healthy Easter eating

Easter has different meanings for different people. For some it's a celebration of rebirth and new life, for others, it’s just time with the family. However you plan your celebration, it probably involves a heavy day of eating. But don't worry, you can still eat right this Easter. Just make sure to follow this advice.

Start your day with eggs. Picture: Pexels/Nicola Barts Start your day with eggs Not all eggs at Easter are made of chocolate. Have a cracking good start to the day with scrambled or poached eggs. Eggs are packed with protein and amino acids that help you feel fuller for longer. Eat a balanced meal first

When presented with an array of delicious, indulgent foods, it’s tempting to try a bit of everything. I encourage you to start with some protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. These macronutrients help to keep you satiated and balance your blood sugar levels. Just remember to leave some room for dessert. Drink lots of water. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Drink lots of water One of the most important things you need for staying healthy this Easter is water. It’s easy to forget to hydrate when you’re running around like a chicken with no head. But, that’s no excuse for not drinking enough water. Staying hydrated clears your skin, helps your metabolism, and improves your overall health.