4 tips for healthy Easter eating

Easter has different meanings for different people. For some it's a celebration of rebirth and new life, for others, it’s just time with the family.
However you plan your celebration, it probably involves a heavy day of eating. But don't worry, you can still eat right this Easter. Just make sure to follow this advice.
Start your day with eggs
Not all eggs at Easter are made of chocolate. Have a cracking good start to the day with scrambled or poached eggs. Eggs are packed with protein and amino acids that help you feel fuller for longer.
Eat a balanced meal first
When presented with an array of delicious, indulgent foods, it’s tempting to try a bit of everything. I encourage you to start with some protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. These macronutrients help to keep you satiated and balance your blood sugar levels. Just remember to leave some room for dessert.
Drink lots of water
One of the most important things you need for staying healthy this Easter is water. It’s easy to forget to hydrate when you’re running around like a chicken with no head. But, that’s no excuse for not drinking enough water. Staying hydrated clears your skin, helps your metabolism, and improves your overall health.
Keep your goals realistic
Try and be realistic about your healthy eating goals this Easter. Food is for both nourishment and pleasure, and a hot cross bun or an Easter egg is not going to be the end of the world. Try breaking healthy eating goals into manageable mini-goals to make it through the Easter long weekend. If you know you are going to be eating treats, ensure you are also eating plenty of whole foods, and dark leafy greens and including healthy fats, complex carbs, and proteins in your diet. That way your blood sugar levels will not go through the roof, and you will feel less like consuming the foods that are not so good for you.