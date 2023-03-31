Under pressure: Budget-friendly foodie-focused tips to consider when celebrating the Easter holidays

With the Easter holidays underway and the Easter weekend fast approaching, planning activities for the entire family can be a bit of a nightmare on a budget, especially if you have left it all to the last minute. Head of marketing at Wonga James Williams notes that the Easter holiday can be tough on a family’s budget.

“You’ve just made it through Christmas and Valentine’s Day, and now you are looking at buying additional items to see you through over the Easter period. The costs can add up quickly. “Consumers are constantly finding alternative ways to make their budget stretch for holidays and other occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries. We encourage consumers to plan their holiday activities to suit their budget and not overspend to avoid falling into a debt trap,” said Williams. Below, James Williams shares some activity ideas for all budgets that you can do with only a few days of planning time.

Be at one with nature with friends and family over a picnic at your local botanical gardens, park or at the beach. Picture: Pexels/Rachel Claire A family picnic at the botanical gardens, park or the beach Be at one with nature with friends and family over a picnic at your local botanical gardens, park or at the beach. Prepare a basket full of sandwiches, cheeses, fruits, crackers, and some drinks, and enjoy a delicious picnic. These can be great spots for an egg hunt with the kids and are economical for your pocket. A casual family braai is a favourite way to bond in South Africa. Picture: Pexels/Skitterphoto Whip up a ‘lekker’ braai

A casual family braai is a favourite way to bond with South Africans. Look out for specials at supermarkets and butchers. You could get chicken, a few chops and packs of sausages, a bowl of salad, chakalaka or coleslaw, and a crate of drinks for under R1 000 for a serving of 8-10 people. Many local retailers offer delivery services to save on your petrol. Ask your guests to bring something to share. Picture: Pexels/Kaboompics Host a potluck Easter meal Ask your guests to bring something to share. Just because you are hosting does not mean that you must do all the shopping and cooking. You can provide the main course and ask them to bring something with them.

To enjoy a shared experience with the kids or your partner, find time to watch a series or a movie with a bowl of popcorn. Picture: Pexels/Edward Eyer Set up a family movie night or binge on a series To enjoy a shared experience with the kids or your partner, find time to watch a series or a movie with a bowl of popcorn. This is an alternative to going to the cinema, which can be pricey. Baking at home is always a rewarding and fun activity. Picture: Pexels/Andy Barbour Bake a cake with the kids

Baking at home is always a rewarding and fun activity. If you are not the best baker, pick yourself up a box of cake or cupcake mix, and get the kids involved. This is budget-friendly, with a box of cake mix going for under R80 at grocery stores. Kids love the thrill of running around looking for Easter eggs and these egg hunts are so easy to organise. Picture: Pexels/Dziana Hasanbekava Organise an Easter egg hunt at home Kids love the thrill of running around looking for Easter eggs, and these egg hunts are so easy to organise. Pick up a box of Easter eggs, which will cost around R90 for a pack of 36 eggs and scatter them around the house or garden.