Iftar recipe ideas for those observing the Holy Month of Ramadaan

Ramadaan marks the period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset to show gratitude. During the fast, no food or drink is consumed, and thoughts must be kept pure.

By this, followers of Islam believe that it teaches them humility, patience and spirituality. This year marks the first time in two years that Muslims will be able to gather for prayer during Ramadaan. The previous two Ramadaans were limited as the Covid-19 pandemic forced countries to take precautions to curb the spread of the virus by banning or limiting social gatherings and closing all places of worship, including mosques.

Suhoor and Iftar are the names of the two meals that Muslims eat during the month of Ramadaan. It is important to bear in mind that one needs to eat healthy, nutritious, balanced meals and take care of one’s body. Generally, fasting is an excellent opportunity to strengthen one's digestive system and help adjust one's blood sugar level. While most of those fasting already have their go-to recipes that have worked for them all their lives, here are some recipes that will help you make meals that are healthy and will sustain you for the duration of the Holy Month.

Iftar meals Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadaan fast at sunset. They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer. Hearty Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry (Serves 6)

Hearty beef & broccoli stir fry. Picture: Supplied Ingredients 15ml coriander seeds 500g sirloin steak (sliced)

60ml olive oil 1 red, yellow and orange pepper (sliced into rings) 2 red onions (sliced into wedges)

5ml chopped fresh garlic 5ml grated fresh ginger 1 red chilli (chopped)

200g broccoli (cut into florets and soaked in boiling water for 2 minutes) 60ml soy sauce 125ml sweet chilli sauce

5ml sesame oil 2ml salt 125ml chopped fresh coriander

noodles (to serve) Method Pound the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar and place in a bowl with the sliced steak and half the olive oil.

Rub into the meat and set aside for 10 minutes. Heat the rest of the oil in a wok or large frying pan until hot, and brown the meat in batches on both sides. Remove and set aside.

Heat more oil if necessary and fry the peppers, onions, garlic, ginger and chilli until fragrant. Drain the broccoli and add to vegetables. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Return the steak. Mix together the soy, sweet chilli, sesame oil and salt and pour over the meat and vegetables. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, stir in the coriander and serve with noodles.

Lamb Tagine Stew Delicious home-cooked lamb tagine stew. Ingredients 800g lamb steaks, cut into cubes

salt and pepper 30ml olive oil 2 red onions (halved and sliced)

5ml chopped garlic 5ml chopped ginger 10ml paprika

10ml ground cumin 5ml ground coriander 1 cinnamon stick

500ml beef stock 50ml honey 125ml dried apricots (chopped)

125ml whole almonds (toasted) 125g dates (pitted and chopped) 500g orange sweet potato (peeled and cubed)

125ml chopped fresh coriander couscous Method

Season the lamb cubes with salt and pepper. Heat some oil and fry, in batches, until browned. Remove and set aside.

Heat more oil in a large pot and fry the onion, garlic and ginger until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the spices and cinnamon stick and fry until fragrant. Pour in the beef stock and honey.

Return the lamb to the pot and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Add the apricots, dates and sweet potato and simmer for a further 30 minutes, until meat is tender and sweet potato cooked. Stir the coriander.

Check salt and pepper. Serve on a bed of couscous sprinkled with extra almonds. Millet and Red Bean Burgers (Serves 6)

Angela Day. Grains. 150715. Picture: Chris Collingridge 408 Ingredients 45ml olive oil 1 red onion, chopped

10ml chopped garlic 1 red chilli, seeded and chopped 1 large carrot, grated

10ml ground cumin 10ml ground coriander 400g tin of red kidney beans, well rinsed

500ml cooked millet salt and pepper 125ml chopped coriander

125ml chopped parsley olive oil for frying Method

Heat the oil and fry the onion, garlic, chilli and carrot until soft. Add the spices and cook for a minute. Remove from the heat.

Mash the kidney beans with a potato masher. Add the millet and cooked onion mixture. Season well and add the herbs. Mix well.

Shape into patties and refrigerate for at least an hour before frying. Heat a little olive oil in a pan and fry the patties until golden brown on each side. Serve in a bun as a burger or as is with a side salad.

Creamy Chicken and Mushroom stuffed in Pita Bread (Serves 4–6) Creamy chicken and mushroom Ingredients 30ml oil

1 onion, chopped 10ml chopped garlic 50g butter

250g button mushrooms, sliced 45ml flour 250ml milk

10ml mild prepared mustard salt and pepper 500ml cooked chopped chicken

250ml grated Cheddar cheese 60ml chopped parsley Method

Heat the oil in a pot and fry the onion and garlic over a medium heat until soft. Add the butter and mushrooms and fry until cooked. Stir in the flour and cook for a few minutes. Gradually stir in the milk and stir until the mixture boils and thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in the mustard, seasoning, chicken and cheese.

Finally stir in the parsley. Use to fill the pita bread. Chicken and Veg Noodle Bake (Serves 4–6) Chicken and veg noodle bake 813. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko Ingredients

30ml olive oil 4 chicken breast fillets, thinly sliced 30g butter

10ml chopped garlic 250g mushrooms, sliced 30ml chopped thyme

400g can of coconut cream 250ml frozen peas 750ml spiralised vegetables of your choice

salt and pepper 45ml grated Parmesan cheese Method

Heat the olive oil in a pan and fry the chicken strips until just cooked. Remove and set aside. Add the butter to the pan and fry the garlic, mushroom and thyme until the mushrooms are cooked.

Return the chicken to the pan and stir in the coconut cream, peas and vegetables. Season well. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Spoon the mixture into an ovenproof dish and sprinkle with the cheese.

Bake at 180ºC for 15–20 minutes until the topping is golden. Serve immediately. Chermoula Fish Kebabs (Serves 4)

195 05.05.2015 Fish. Picture: Itumeleng English Ingredients 1 red onion, chopped 3 garlic cloves, crushed

80ml fresh parsley 250ml fresh coriander leaves 5ml ground coriander

5ml salt 5ml ground paprika 2ml chilli flakes

2ml turmeric juice and grated rind of 1 lemon 80ml olive oil

500g kingklip or firm white fish, cut in cubes wooden skewers, soaked in cold water Method

Place the onion, garlic, parsley, fresh and ground coriander, salt, spices, lemon juice and rind and the olive oil in a food processor and blend to form a coarse paste. Put the fish in a plastic bag. Pour the marinade over the fish and stir well to coat. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 1 hour.

Remove fish from the marinade and place on soaked skewers. Preheat oven to 250ºC. Place the kebabs on an oven tray lined with tinfoil. Bake for 15 minutes until fish is cooked.