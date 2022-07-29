RECIPE: Treat yourself to soft and chewy chocolate chip cookies

If you’re going to treat yourself to homemade chocolate chip cookies, they had better be good. But trying a new chocolate chip cookie recipe can be kind of a gamble.

After all, everyone has a different idea of what a perfect chocolate chip cookie should be. And if the treats that come out of the oven don’t meet your standards, you’re in for some serious disappointment. To avoid all that, chef Imtiyaaz Hart has shared her perfect recipe. Chocolate chip cookies have come a long way and are one of the most popular cookies the world over.

Imtiyaaz Hart’s chocolate chip cookies Ingredients 1 cup softened butter

1 cup castor sugar 1 cup light brown sugar 2 tsp vanilla extract or essence

2 large eggs 3 cups cake flour 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp baking powder 1 tsp salt 2 cups chocolate chips

Method Preheat the oven to 190ºC. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl mix the sifted flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt, and baking powder and set aside. In a separate bowl, cream together the butter and both sugars until combined. Blend in the eggs and vanilla until fluffy. Mix in the dry ingredients until well combined, then add the chocolate chips and mix well.

Roll pieces of dough into balls and place them evenly spaced on your prepared cookie sheets. Do not place them too close together or you will end up with one huge cookie! You can also roll the dough into a log, wrap it in clingfilm and place it in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting it into portions. Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes or when they are just starting to turn brown and caramelise.