RECIPES: Here’s how to celebrate National Eat What You Want Day

Today is National Eat What You Want Day!
This day was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy to help people break away from the frustrating health and diet trends of our times, if for only one day, and just let go and enjoy life a little.
Hot dogs, greasy hamburgers, French fries, cake, cookies, candy, and ice cream are just a few of the things you can enjoy today without remorse. Decadent food is definitely on the menu today.
The saying, “Everything in moderation” applies to this holiday quite aptly. Nutritionists even agree that “taking a short break” from your diet regimen is actually good for you. Below are a few recipes you can whip up to celebrate this day.
Home-made 3-ingredient Oreo ice cream
Makes about a litre
Ingredients
1 packet of Oreo biscuits roughly crushed
500ml fresh cream
½ tin condensed milk
Method
Whip cream until fluffy not stiff
Fold in half tin of condensed milk
Then add 1 packet of crushed Oreo biscuits.
Put the mixture in a suitable container for freezing.
Freeze for at least six hours.
Green pepper and garlic nachos
Ingredients
240g Nacho chips
250g good-quality store-bought guacamole
800g peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce
125g cheddar cheese, grated
125g mozzarella cheese, grated
125ml sour cream
2 tbsp coriander, freshly chopped for garnish
Method
Preheat oven to grill
Place nachos on a baking sheet, layer with the peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce, followed by the cheddar cheese and then the mozzarella cheese.
Place under the grill for 5 minutes (or until the cheese has melted).
Remove and serve hot, topped with Guacamole, sour cream, and fresh coriander.
Tips: Add some chopped fresh chilli into the sauce for extra heat.
Add some grilled lime halves for zesty flavour.
Asian-style pork burgers
Serves: 4
Ingredients
600g pork mince
20ml grated fresh ginger
5ml chopped garlic
125ml chopped fresh coriander
45ml sweet chilli sauce
10ml sesame oil
250ml fresh breadcrumbs
Salt and pepper
Oil, for frying
Sesame buns
Lettuce and sweet chilli sauce, for serving
Pickled Slaw
250ml white cabbage, shredded
250ml red cabbage, shredded
15ml salt
125ml rice vinegar
20ml-30ml castor sugar
5ml yellow mustard seeds
Method
In a bowl, combine the mince, ginger, garlic, coriander, sweet chilli sauce, sesame oil, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape it into patties. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry on medium heat for 5 minutes aside. To ensure the burgers are fully cooked, place them in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes.
Serve on sesame buns with lettuce, pickled slaw, and extra sweet chilli sauce or with potato wedges if desired.
Slaw: Combine the white and red cabbage in a bowl. Sprinkle the salt, and allow it to stand for 20 minutes.
Rinse well and allow to drain thoroughly.
Transfer to a bowl. Mix the rice vinegar, sugar, and mustard seeds and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Pour over the cabbage, refrigerate and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.
No-bake cheesecake
Ingredients
250g tennis biscuits
100g butter, melted
1 tsp vanilla essence
600g smooth cottage or cream cheese
100g icing sugar
284ml fresh cream
Method
Make the base: line a 20cm loose-bottomed tin with baking parchment or greaseproof paper.
Put the biscuits in a plastic food bag and crush them into crumbs using a rolling pin.
Transfer the crumbs to a bowl, then pour over the melted butter.
Mix thoroughly until the crumbs are completely coated with the butter.
Tip them into the prepared tin and press firmly down into the base to create an even layer.
Chill in the fridge for 1 hour to set firmly.
Make the filling: Place the cottage cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla essence in a bowl, then beat with an electric mixer until smooth.
Whip the cream until soft peaks and fold the cream into the cream cheese mixture.
Spoon the mixture onto the biscuit base, working from the edges inwards and making sure that there are no air bubbles.
Smooth the top of the cheesecake down with the back of a dessert spoon or spatula.
Leave to sit in the fridge overnight.
To un-mould, place the base on top of a can (tin of baked beans), then gradually pull the sides of the tin down.
Slip the cake onto a serving plate, removing the lining paper and base.
Enjoy the cheesecake plain on its own or decorate it with fresh fruit and swirls of chocolate.
