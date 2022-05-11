Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

RECIPES: Here’s how to celebrate National Eat What You Want Day

Green pepper and garlic nachos. Picture: Supplied

Green pepper and garlic nachos. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Today is National Eat What You Want Day!

This day was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy to help people break away from the frustrating health and diet trends of our times, if for only one day, and just let go and enjoy life a little.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hot dogs, greasy hamburgers, French fries, cake, cookies, candy, and ice cream are just a few of the things you can enjoy today without remorse. Decadent food is definitely on the menu today.

The saying, “Everything in moderation” applies to this holiday quite aptly. Nutritionists even agree that “taking a short break” from your diet regimen is actually good for you. Below are a few recipes you can whip up to celebrate this day.

Picture: Supplied

Home-made 3-ingredient Oreo ice cream

More on this

Makes about a litre

Ingredients

1 packet of Oreo biscuits roughly crushed

Story continues below Advertisment

500ml fresh cream

½ tin condensed milk

Method

Story continues below Advertisment

Whip cream until fluffy not stiff

Fold in half tin of condensed milk

Then add 1 packet of crushed Oreo biscuits.

Story continues below Advertisment

Put the mixture in a suitable container for freezing.

Freeze for at least six hours.

Green pepper and garlic nachos

Ingredients

240g Nacho chips

250g good-quality store-bought guacamole

800g peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce

125g cheddar cheese, grated

125g mozzarella cheese, grated

125ml sour cream

2 tbsp coriander, freshly chopped for garnish

Method

Preheat oven to grill

Place nachos on a baking sheet, layer with the peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce, followed by the cheddar cheese and then the mozzarella cheese.

Place under the grill for 5 minutes (or until the cheese has melted).

Remove and serve hot, topped with Guacamole, sour cream, and fresh coriander.

Tips: Add some chopped fresh chilli into the sauce for extra heat.

Add some grilled lime halves for zesty flavour.

Picture: Supplied

Asian-style pork burgers

Serves: 4

Ingredients

600g pork mince

20ml grated fresh ginger

5ml chopped garlic

125ml chopped fresh coriander

45ml sweet chilli sauce

10ml sesame oil

250ml fresh breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

Oil, for frying

Sesame buns

Lettuce and sweet chilli sauce, for serving

Pickled Slaw

250ml white cabbage, shredded

250ml red cabbage, shredded

15ml salt

125ml rice vinegar

20ml-30ml castor sugar

5ml yellow mustard seeds

Method

In a bowl, combine the mince, ginger, garlic, coriander, sweet chilli sauce, sesame oil, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape it into patties. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry on medium heat for 5 minutes aside. To ensure the burgers are fully cooked, place them in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes.

Serve on sesame buns with lettuce, pickled slaw, and extra sweet chilli sauce or with potato wedges if desired.

Slaw: Combine the white and red cabbage in a bowl. Sprinkle the salt, and allow it to stand for 20 minutes.

Rinse well and allow to drain thoroughly.

Transfer to a bowl. Mix the rice vinegar, sugar, and mustard seeds and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Pour over the cabbage, refrigerate and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

Picture: Supplied

No-bake cheesecake

Ingredients

250g tennis biscuits

100g butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla essence

600g smooth cottage or cream cheese

100g icing sugar

284ml fresh cream

Method

Make the base: line a 20cm loose-bottomed tin with baking parchment or greaseproof paper.

Put the biscuits in a plastic food bag and crush them into crumbs using a rolling pin.

Transfer the crumbs to a bowl, then pour over the melted butter.

Mix thoroughly until the crumbs are completely coated with the butter.

Tip them into the prepared tin and press firmly down into the base to create an even layer.

Chill in the fridge for 1 hour to set firmly.

Make the filling: Place the cottage cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla essence in a bowl, then beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

Whip the cream until soft peaks and fold the cream into the cream cheese mixture.

Spoon the mixture onto the biscuit base, working from the edges inwards and making sure that there are no air bubbles.

Smooth the top of the cheesecake down with the back of a dessert spoon or spatula.

Leave to sit in the fridge overnight.

To un-mould, place the base on top of a can (tin of baked beans), then gradually pull the sides of the tin down.

Slip the cake onto a serving plate, removing the lining paper and base.

Enjoy the cheesecake plain on its own or decorate it with fresh fruit and swirls of chocolate.

RECIPES: IOL Archives

Related Topics:

FoodiesNutritionBaking

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya