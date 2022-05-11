RECIPES: Here’s how to celebrate National Eat What You Want Day

Today is National Eat What You Want Day! This day was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy to help people break away from the frustrating health and diet trends of our times, if for only one day, and just let go and enjoy life a little.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hot dogs, greasy hamburgers, French fries, cake, cookies, candy, and ice cream are just a few of the things you can enjoy today without remorse. Decadent food is definitely on the menu today. The saying, “Everything in moderation” applies to this holiday quite aptly. Nutritionists even agree that “taking a short break” from your diet regimen is actually good for you. Below are a few recipes you can whip up to celebrate this day. Picture: Supplied Home-made 3-ingredient Oreo ice cream

Makes about a litre Ingredients 1 packet of Oreo biscuits roughly crushed

Story continues below Advertisment

500ml fresh cream ½ tin condensed milk Method

Story continues below Advertisment

Whip cream until fluffy not stiff Fold in half tin of condensed milk Then add 1 packet of crushed Oreo biscuits.

Story continues below Advertisment

Put the mixture in a suitable container for freezing. Freeze for at least six hours. Green pepper and garlic nachos

Ingredients 240g Nacho chips 250g good-quality store-bought guacamole

800g peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce 125g cheddar cheese, grated 125g mozzarella cheese, grated

125ml sour cream 2 tbsp coriander, freshly chopped for garnish Method

Preheat oven to grill Place nachos on a baking sheet, layer with the peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce, followed by the cheddar cheese and then the mozzarella cheese. Place under the grill for 5 minutes (or until the cheese has melted).

Remove and serve hot, topped with Guacamole, sour cream, and fresh coriander. Tips: Add some chopped fresh chilli into the sauce for extra heat. Add some grilled lime halves for zesty flavour.

Picture: Supplied Asian-style pork burgers Serves: 4 Ingredients

600g pork mince 20ml grated fresh ginger 5ml chopped garlic

125ml chopped fresh coriander 45ml sweet chilli sauce 10ml sesame oil

250ml fresh breadcrumbs Salt and pepper Oil, for frying

Sesame buns Lettuce and sweet chilli sauce, for serving Pickled Slaw

250ml white cabbage, shredded 250ml red cabbage, shredded 15ml salt

125ml rice vinegar 20ml-30ml castor sugar 5ml yellow mustard seeds

Method In a bowl, combine the mince, ginger, garlic, coriander, sweet chilli sauce, sesame oil, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape it into patties. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry on medium heat for 5 minutes aside. To ensure the burgers are fully cooked, place them in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes. Serve on sesame buns with lettuce, pickled slaw, and extra sweet chilli sauce or with potato wedges if desired.

Slaw: Combine the white and red cabbage in a bowl. Sprinkle the salt, and allow it to stand for 20 minutes. Rinse well and allow to drain thoroughly. Transfer to a bowl. Mix the rice vinegar, sugar, and mustard seeds and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Pour over the cabbage, refrigerate and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

Picture: Supplied No-bake cheesecake Ingredients 250g tennis biscuits

100g butter, melted 1 tsp vanilla essence 600g smooth cottage or cream cheese

100g icing sugar 284ml fresh cream Method

Make the base: line a 20cm loose-bottomed tin with baking parchment or greaseproof paper. Put the biscuits in a plastic food bag and crush them into crumbs using a rolling pin. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl, then pour over the melted butter.

Mix thoroughly until the crumbs are completely coated with the butter. Tip them into the prepared tin and press firmly down into the base to create an even layer. Chill in the fridge for 1 hour to set firmly.

Make the filling: Place the cottage cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla essence in a bowl, then beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Whip the cream until soft peaks and fold the cream into the cream cheese mixture. Spoon the mixture onto the biscuit base, working from the edges inwards and making sure that there are no air bubbles.

Smooth the top of the cheesecake down with the back of a dessert spoon or spatula. Leave to sit in the fridge overnight. To un-mould, place the base on top of a can (tin of baked beans), then gradually pull the sides of the tin down.