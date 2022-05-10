Running out of dinner ideas? Try these delicious recipes this week

Don’t know what to cook for family dinner tonight? Change up your usual dinner-time staples with these amazing recipes. Chicken skewers

Chicken skewers. Picture: Supplied Some lovely options using natural skewers range from bay leaf branches for cooking beef and pork, cinnamon sticks for cooking chicken, pork, or fruit, lemongrass stalks for chicken, duck, pork, scallops, shrimp, and tofu, rosemary branches for chicken, lamb, and shrimp, and sugarcane stalks for chicken, pork or shrimp. Since metal skewers retain the heat of the grill or fire, make sure food is never eaten directly from the metal or it may cause a severe burn. If you really want a special meal of chicken skewers served up, the head culinary artists at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa have the most tantalising meal on the bistro menu and have shared this special recipe that you can try at home.

Ingredients For the marinade for chicken skewers (Yields: 1 litre) 50ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of two lemons 1l plain yoghurt 50g onion powder

50g garlic powder 10g salt 5g turmeric

10g fresh thyme, chopped 2 x bay leaves, ground 20g freshly ground coriander (whole)

10g chopped fresh coriander Full cream milk to achieve ribbon consistency of yoghurt For the pineapple and cayenne mango salsa (Yields 1kg)

2 x pineapples, peeled and sliced into 1cm rounds and core removed (reserve the core for use later) 500g fresh mango, peeled and 1cm diced 10g cayenne pepper

100ml freshly squeezed lime juice 5g coarse ground black pepper 3g salt

10g fresh mint leaves chiffonade Method For the marinade for chicken skewers:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and allow to rest in the fridge for 2 hours. Pour over cubed chicken and vacuum seal. For the pineapple and cayenne mango salsa:

Sprinkle cayenne pepper over pineapple and grill on both sides just until you see grill markings. Set aside and allow to cool Blend pineapple core and pour pulp through a chinois and reserve the juice.

Dice grilled pineapple into 1cm cubes. In a bowl, mix the pineapple, mango, and mint. Mix 100ml of the reserved pineapple juice with the lime juice.

Add this to the mixture. Add the salt and pepper. Mix gently by hand, place in a container, and allow to rest for 1 hour in the fridge before serving.

Truffle wild mushroom gnocchi Truffle wild mushroom gnocchi. Picture: Supplied Looking for a tasty vegan dish to make for you and your family or friends? Try your hand at this delicious Table Bay hotel-inspired vegan recipe that you can easily prepare in the comfort of your home. Executive sous chef Wesli Charles Jacobs says this recipe is tasty, melt in your mouth vegan meal, perfect for the whole family or group of friends. Serves: 4

Ingredients 400g large potatoes 140g flour

40g potato starch 12g nutmeg 140g char-grilled stem broccoli

120g roasted brown mushrooms 250g sautéed wild mushrooms 40g shaved vegan cheese

40g onion 150g wild mushroom mix 150ml white wine

20g garlic 15g thyme 400ml oat milk

40ml truffle oil 10g of salt 5g of white pepper

50ml of oil 5g pea-shoot or micro herbs 8ml truffle oil

Method Potato gnocchi Cook whole potatoes, until fork tender. Then drain them thoroughly.

Allow to steam for 5 minutes, peel potatoes and mash them with a potato masher. Allow cooling then mix with flour, potato starch, salt, and nutmeg. The dough must be soft but not sticky. Roll the dough into thick rope rolls. Cut rope into 10mm little balls. Simply roll each ball over a fork.

Bring a large pot of salt water to a boil. Then drop in gnocchi and simmer until the gnocchi starts floating to the top. If they do, they are done. Remove them with a slotted spoon and drain well. They will firm up a bit as they cool. Sauce

Use a saucepan to cook your mushroom sauce. Sautee your onions in oil until softened, then add garlic and thyme till fragrance releases. Add mushrooms and wine, reduce wine halfway, then pour oat milk and season.

Cool down and add truffle oil. Vegetables Blanch long stem broccoli till tender and then grill broccoli in a dry pan.

Brown mushrooms should be peeled and roasted in the oven. To heat for serving Preheat the pan to medium heat.

Pan fry gnocchi till golden brown and set aside. Heat up the sauce. Plating

Pack gnocchi in a bowl, only on one side of the bowl. Place broccoli and mushrooms on top of the gnocchi. Pour the sauce into the open space of the bowl.