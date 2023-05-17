This spicy seshebo recipe will whet your appetite on a cold day

Eggs are perhaps among the world’s most versatile, affordable, and tasty food items. But are you tired of regularly boiling, frying or poaching them? If yes, let us tell you that there are plenty of other ways to use up the eggs at home.

And the best part is that most of them require just the simplest ingredients you may have in your kitchen. Here is a delicious recipe to use up your eggs this winter, courtesy of the South African Poultry Association. Spicy seshebo with roast butternut, poached egg and soft tacos. Picture: Supplied Spicy seshebo with roast butternut, poached egg and soft tacos

“This recipe makes a delicious brunch or dinner meal. Leftover roast veggies can be used in place of the butternut. A tin of kidney beans or chickpeas can be added to the sauce to stretch the meal further,” they said. Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients 2 tbs olive oil 500g butternut, diced

1 tsp dried mixed herbs 1 tsp smoked paprika 440g can spicy tomato onion relish

100ml – 200ml vegetable stock 4 – 6 large eggs A handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

To serve Avocado guacamole or avocado slices Pickled jalapeño (optional)

Fresh coriander Method Preheat the oven to 220°C. Toss the butternut with olive oil, dried herbs, and paprika and place in a single layer on a baking tray. Roast for 15 – 20 minutes until soft, cooked through, and slightly charred.