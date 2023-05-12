WATCH: Gordon Ramsay trolled for using too much butter in his Australian-style burger recipe

If you don't know him, chef Gordon Ramsay is as famous for his culinary skills as he is for expressing his displeasure to contestants competing on cooking shows. Other than that, the British chef also starred in the series Hell's Kitchen, and his stint of being a hard-to-impress chef spawned several memes and jokes as well. Now, a video shared by Ramsay himself has gone crazy viral on the internet.

The video starts with him showing the best burger recipe ever. Ramsay starts by sautéing some onions in butter and then proceeds to cook the meat. As the video goes on, the celebrated chef can be seen making pickles, melting cheese on the meat, and toasting the burger buns. But in all these steps, he can be seen adding a substantial amount of butter and oil. "Let's make a delicious Australian Wagyu Burger with Cheese," he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) The clip has already received millions of views and over 200 000 shares.

The copious amount of butter in the burger shared by the chef left internet users in shock. While there were a few who pointed out how the burger looked extremely tasty, a large section of the internet commented that the burger was made in a pool of butter and was not even seasoned properly. One user asked: "Do we really need 5 kilos of butter?"