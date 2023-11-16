What’s for brunch? Here are 3 tasty brunch time recipes to try

Sipping mimosas while having brunch with the girls is a chilled way to go into a balmy summer afternoon. Brunch has become a popular dining concept that combines the best of breakfast and lunch.

It is typically enjoyed on lazy weekends or holidays, allowing people to indulge in delicious food that one can find, either on a breakfast or lunch menu. If you're planning to host a brunch gathering, here are three recipes to try.

Salmon fritters. Picture: Supplied Crispy salmon fritters Ingredients 2 tins of salmon, drained

½ cup of breadcrumbs ¼ cup of plain cream cheese 3 Tbsp chopped dill

3 Tbsp chopped chives Salt and pepper, to taste 2 eggs

2-3 Tbsp Olive oil Sour cream, to serve Chopped chives, to serve

Lemon wedges, to serve Method In a large mixing bowl, add the salmon, breadcrumbs, cream cheese, dill, chives, salt and pepper, eggs and mix well (if the mixture is looking too wet, add a few more breadcrumbs).

Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and add tablespoonfuls of the mixture to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper.

Serve the fritters with dollops of sour cream, chopped chives and lemon wedges. Amasi scones. Picture: Supplied Amasi scones Ingredients

250 ml amasi or buttermilk 1 cup self-rising flour 1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon salt 1 egg Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Some additional goodies you can use in the batter: Chopped spring onions (or chives) topped with feta. Melted butter and a little honey as a pouring sauce for the top of the scones.

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Grease the mun tins. Add all the ingredients to a big bowl and mix until incorporated. Do not overmix, as it could result in dense scones.

Spoon the mixture into your mun pan. (Pro-tip: Use an ice-cream scoop to get equal-sized scones.) Bake until golden brown 15–20 min, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Quiche cups. Picture: Supplied Cheesy quiche cups

Ingredients 3 tbsp softened butter 2 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped 1 small red pepper, deseeded and diced 100 g baby/rosa/cocktail tomatoes

200 g button mushrooms, diced salt and pepper to taste 4 tbsp fresh basil, roughly chopped

For the egg custard 8 large eggs ¼ cup amasi, milk or cream

salt and pepper to taste ½ cup cheddar cheese Method

Preheat your oven to 200°C and grease the inside of your muffin tin holes with some of the butter. Add 2 tbsp of olive oil on high heat. Add the onions and fry until soft. Add halved tomatoes and red pepper, cooking for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for another 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, set aside and stir in the basil.

For the egg custard Add the eggs, milk/amasi, and cheddar cheese in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper before whisking until well combined. Add the vegetables into the mixture and combine before dividing into the muffin cups.