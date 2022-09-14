Become a pizza master chef in the comfort of your home with this new pizza kit

What is better than a fresh pizza pulled straight out of a wood-burning oven, sliced, sprinkled with Italian herbs, chilli flakes and drizzled with olive oil in the comfort of your own home? Nothing. If you love pizza and you are based in and around Cape Town, we have good news for you. Feast On has put together a thorough kit, prepping you to sling dough like a pro and master the toppings game with delicious ingredients, all with instructions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The New York Pizza Kit is a frozen product that provides you with the most delicious 24-hour fermented dough balls, bags of silky pizza sauce, and the finest Mozzarella cheese. Feast On founder Etienne van Wyk understands that most people don’t have proper wood-fired pizza ovens at home. He set out develop a dough where you, as a home cook, could create restaurant-quality pizzas using conventional household ovens. “The hard work has been done for you and the rest is up to your imagination. By using this kit, you can perfect your pizza-rolling and stretching skills. You can develop your own original topping combinations to create a unique pizza that will set you apart from those around you.” said Van Wyk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etienne | Pizzaiolo and Chef (@feaston_sa) He also aimed to create a dough that was fit for any type of oven heat. If you are lucky enough to have a wood-fired pizza oven or any other type of pizza oven, the kit is suited to give you the best results. Van Wyk said the dough could rest in the fridge for up to seven days, becoming more flavourful as it ferments. It could also be stored in the freezer, for up to three months. Delivery areas include Cape Town CBD, Atlantic Seaboard, Southern Suburbs, and Northern Suburbs, between 9.30am and 2pm. To order, visit the website.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another pizza kit that you can check out is Earthfire Pizza. The story of Earthfire Pizza began with founder James Kielczynski's childhood fascination, excitement and love for pizza. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earthfire Pizza (@earthfirepizza) “When I was growing up, authentic pizza always seemed so inaccessible, a traditional wood-burning oven is so much of a production. A good thin, crispy base was something only achievable in a genuine pizzeria.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Together with my mother’s pottery experience and talent and my father’s engineering mind, a special fireproof ceramic was invented. My father went on to develop the Earthfire pizza oven, and a whole new world of pizza discovery began to evolve for me. “Earthfire Pizza’s passion, heart, and soul have created a brand that represents quality pizza experiences for you and your family, whether at home around your kitchen table, with them at the markets, or brought to you by their food truck.” With the handmade ceramic ovens and pizza accessories, the pre-made bases, and ingredients, you can now have their experience too.