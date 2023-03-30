WATCH: YouTuber pranks Mzansi fast-food joints with live chicken, asks if they could prepare it for him

April 1 (April Fool’s Day) seemed too far for YouTuber Lebogang Leisa who decided to do an early prank on chicken restaurants (Pedros, KFC, and Chicken Licken). Earlier this week, Leisa posted an 11-minute long video on his channel where he is seen visiting these fast food restaurants with a live chicken and asking them if they could prepare it for him.

“In today's video, we bought a live chicken and we asked fast food restaurants if they could cook it for us. Watch the full video to see funny reactions,” he wrote in the caption. He said to one of the employees, "I don't have enough money, but I brought this chicken." The video which is sitting at over 30 000 views since the time of publication quickly went viral on social media platforms with people applauding Leisa as one of ‘the best content creators’.

“Bro I literally almost died right now because I was laughing so hard at the two ladies at KFC to a point where I accidentally choked, nah gents your content is unmatched”, wrote one user. “Dope prank bruh this got me laughing alone at midnight,” wrote a second user. A third commented: “My man is too much of a legend, mad respect fam.”