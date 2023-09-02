Sad news for chocolate lovers: De Villiers Chocolate closes its doors after 13 years

Artisanal chocolate maker De Villiers Chocolate made the announcement last week that they would be no longer be making their one-of-a-kind sweet treat. Taking to social media, Pieter and Cornell de Villiers shared the sad news with their customers and suppliers.

“It is with a profound sense of sorrow that we write this letter to announce the closure of De Villiers Chocolate after 13 remarkable years,” said the couple. The brand explained that the past few years have thrown them challenges and curve balls, all in quick succession.

They added, "A convergence of circumstances, including the far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, disruptions in raw materials supply due to port delays, an unfortunate factory fire last November, severe production constraints resulting from load shedding, and the recent significant increases in raw material costs due to cocoa price hikes and currency fluctuations, have all placed immense strain on our brand and business." Despite the brand's best efforts, they had no other choice but to shut down operations.