Sip, snack and socialise in the autumn sunshine at the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival

Ongezwa Marasha
Returning to the Mother City for the fifth time in its current format, this popular event invites you to indulge in two afternoons of pure enjoyment at its new venue, the Claremont Cricket Club in Constantia.
Immerse yourself in a world of flavour as you savour award-winning wines from over 40 top South African producers. For those with a penchant for bubbly, the dedicated Sparkling Experience section offers the finest local Cap Classique and French Champagne options, perfectly complemented by a plate of fresh oysters.
Wine enthusiasts will delight in the Pick n Pay Tasting Room sessions, where expert guidance from chefs and winemakers awaits. With each session limited to just 50 guests, be sure to secure your spot in advance for this exclusive tasting experience.
And fear not about going hungry, as the Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market boasts a mouthwatering array of options, including pizzas, burgers, cheese and charcuterie platters, fish and chips, grilled Chicken Espetada, sushi, and vegan and vegetarian delights.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, with exclusive early access for Pick n Pay Wine Club members starting at 12pm, followed by general access at 1pm. The festivities will conclude at 6pm on both days.
Tickets are priced from R275 per person and include a tasting glass and 20 wine tasting vouchers for General Access. Enhance your experience with a 30-minute Tasting Room session for just R100 per person per session, and don't forget to add a Pick n Pay Picnic Bag (serves 2) for R295 to complete your day of indulgence.
Want a VIP experience? Buy hospitality tickets at R2,850 per person which includes a tasting glass, 20 wine tasting vouchers, and a complimentary food and drinks service all day in an exclusive and comfortable shaded hospitality area.
Booking tip: Pick n Pay Wine Club members qualify for exclusive early access and discounted members-only access to the 12.30pm Pick n Pay Tasting Room on Saturday and Sunday. To become a member, visit www.pnp.co.za/wine-club or send your Smart Shopper card number to 36775 to join free of charge.
Tickets available at Webtickets.
For more information visit: www.pnpwineandfoodfestival.co.za/
The latest updates are available on the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival social media pages, or please visit www.pnpwineandfoodfestival.co.za
•Facebook: @PicknPayWineandFoodFestival
•Instagram: @picknpaywineandfoodfestival
•Twitter: @PnPWineFoodFest
IOL Entertainment