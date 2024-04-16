Sip, snack and socialise in the autumn sunshine at the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival

Returning to the Mother City for the fifth time in its current format, this popular event invites you to indulge in two afternoons of pure enjoyment at its new venue, the Claremont Cricket Club in Constantia.

Immerse yourself in a world of flavour as you savour award-winning wines from over 40 top South African producers. For those with a penchant for bubbly, the dedicated Sparkling Experience section offers the finest local Cap Classique and French Champagne options, perfectly complemented by a plate of fresh oysters.

Wine enthusiasts will delight in the Pick n Pay Tasting Room sessions, where expert guidance from chefs and winemakers awaits. With each session limited to just 50 guests, be sure to secure your spot in advance for this exclusive tasting experience.

And fear not about going hungry, as the Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market boasts a mouthwatering array of options, including pizzas, burgers, cheese and charcuterie platters, fish and chips, grilled Chicken Espetada, sushi, and vegan and vegetarian delights.