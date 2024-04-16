Stellenbosch Wine Route launches their first Doggy High Tea at Asara Wine Estate

The Asara Wine Estate & Hotel's inaugural "Doggy High Tea" event promises a delightful fusion of wagging tails and gourmet treats against the backdrop of the picturesque vineyards of Stellenbosch. On April 21, from 1pm onwards, Asara will be transformed into a haven for pampered pooches and their adoring owners.

Four-legged guests will be treated to a lavish spread of artisanal dog treats, carefully curated with love and attention. From gourmet biscuits to decadent cupcakes, each bite is sure to elicit joyful barks of approval and wagging tails. Meanwhile, human guests can indulge in a selection of exquisite teas and coffees, thoughtfully paired with delectable pastries and finger sandwiches. As the afternoon unfolds, both two-legged and four-legged guests can mingle amid the breathtaking vineyard views, creating memories that will last a lifetime. "We are thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind experience for our beloved canine companions," says Desmond O’Connor, Hotel GM of Asara Wine Estate & Hotel. "Our Doggy High Tea is a celebration of the special bond between humans and their furry friends, set against the backdrop of our serene vineyards."

Experience the ultimate indulgence for both you and your furry friend at the Asara Doggy High Tea! Tickets are priced at R395 per person and R245 per dog, with a portion of the proceeds going towards supporting the Stellenbosch Animal Welfare. Spaces are limited, so be sure to make your reservations early to secure your spot at this unforgettable event, wagging tails, gourmet treats, and pure canine bliss!