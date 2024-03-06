Four-legged friends ready to woof it up at fundraiser

Cape Town - “Woof let the dogs out” will be the question on everyone’s lips when animal lovers and their four-legged friends strut their stuff at the sixth Paws on the Promenade fundraiser. The fundraiser by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, in partnership with Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition, is back by popular demand after a 3-year break due to Covid-19 as well as finding a proper venue.

Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications executive and event organiser, said the 2020 Paws on the Promenade event was a great success. With an attendance of 352 dogs and a budget of just R3 500, they managed to raise R48 400. “Our budget keeps growing year-on-year due to the demand for our services. It is essential for us to diversify our fundraising. “Paws on the Promenade is a great fundraiser but also a magnificent funfilled event for the whole family.”

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is an NPO animal clinic that serves up to 1 500 animals per month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, continuous sterilisations, mobile clinics, an animal ambulance and homeless pet shelter. The clinic also places a high a priority on community empowerment and education to ensure that people become responsible pet owners in the future. Expect to see dogs of all shapes and sizes, and outfits such as Dalmatians in tutus, Dachshunds in hot dog outfits and Pomeranians with bow ties.

The dog walk will take place on Sunday, March 17 at 9am. Starting at the Mouille Point lighthouse, the 5km route will extend to the Sea Point swimming pool and back.

Shorter turnaround points will also be available. Cindy Jacobson, manager of Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition, said: “The route is one of the most scenic routes in Cape Town, making it a wonderful walk for dogs and owners alike. “We support Mdzananda because of their excellent professionalism and the impact they make in the Khayelitsha community, educating pet owners and treating sick pets that would otherwise have little to no help.”