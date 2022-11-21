The air fryer is more than just hot air! Our latest IOL Food digimag has all you need to know about this trendy appliance

Since I first heard about air fryers, I have regularly wondered if I should get one. Like many, I am a fan of fried food and I am always looking for fun and useful kitchen tools to add to my collection. But as often as I have thought about investing in an air fryer, I have also questioned whether it is worth purchasing.

All I can say is that as we begin to host friends and family again, it is a good time to consider the air fryer. You can make nearly anything in an air fryer. Some foods are obvious – French fries and roasted vegetables, for instance – but other people also love using their air fryers to cook everything from egg rolls to onion rings. Unlike toaster ovens, which cook your food using a single heating element at the top or bottom of the machine, air fryers are essentially countertop convection ovens that cook your food from all angles using a heating element and powerful fan.

Air fryers are all the rage right now, and we think for good reason! Picture: Unsplash/ Kalisha Ocheni Air fryers are all the rage right now, and we think for good reason! Despite the word "fryer", no extra oil is needed, and you can make healthy low-carb meals, sides, or vegetables crispy and quickly. By the amount of buzz it has generated in the past several months, you would think that the air fryer is a recent invention. The truth is it has actually been around for a decade now.