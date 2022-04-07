This is what Mzansi’s A-listers ate at Black Coffee’s welcome dinner

On Tuesday DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg from Las Vegas in the US and was welcomed by fans, industry colleagues, and family members. This follows his Grammy award win. At the 2022 Grammys, Black Coffee won his first-ever Grammy Award, earned in the best dance/electronic album category, with his 2021 LP, Subconsciously.

The win marks the first time a South African producer has won or been nominated in this category. He received a hero's welcome, and as soon as the doors in the international arrivals area opened, the crowd erupted in loud cheers to welcome him home. The renowned DJ said he was overwhelmed and couldn't put into words what he was feeling.

Watch: An inspiring speech from the brother @RealBlackCoffee at dinner last night.



He encourages young people growing up in difficult environments to be future orientated, to dream big & to know that challenging circumstances do not define their future destiny. pic.twitter.com/XrHwQmkWwe — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) April 7, 2022 On Wednesday, a welcome dinner was held at Tang, a restaurant situated at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton. Tang is an award-winning Asian restaurant and bar inspired by contemporary Japanese Izakayas (a type of informal Japanese bar that serves alcoholic drinks and snacks) and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong. Local A-listers such as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Sun-El-Musician, DJ Lesoul, Julius Malema, Rich Mnisi, Shota, Major League DJs were all in attendance with their best formal dinner attire. At the event, guests were treated to a three-course meal. Here’s what they ate. As an Amuse-bouche, guests were served shiso truffle oysters. For starters, they had an option of rock shrimp with spicy creamy mayo, chicken yakitori with yakitori sauce, tuna tataki with onion ponzu, rainbow reloaded, or Tokyo fashion sushi and wagyu gyoza.

