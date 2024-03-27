Tips on how to host a budget-friendly Easter lunch

Most South Africans are taking financial strain and looking for ways to cut costs. With Easter Sunday coming up we all want to have a lovely lunch with our friends and family but it has to be cost-effective.

With some planning and creativity, it is possible to enjoy a delicious meal without overspending. Here are some tips to help you save money while still having a memorable Easter celebration. Plan your menu in advance Before heading to the shops, take some time to plan out your Easter menu.

Look for recipes that use affordable ingredients and consider dishes that can be made in bulk to feed a crowd without breaking the bank. Consider alternative main dishes Instead of serving expensive meats like lamb, consider opting for more budget-friendly options like roast chicken, pasta dishes, or vegetarian meals. These alternatives can be just as delicious and satisfying but without the hefty price tag.

Chicken is a cost-effective alternative. Picture: Freepik Get creative with side dishes Side dishes are just as important as the main you decide on. A fresh salad with inexpensive ingredients and roasted seasonal vegetables are just a few budget-friendly sides to consider. Serve buffet-style This not only saves time and effort for you as the host, but it also helps reduce food waste by allowing guests to choose their own portions.

Bring and share Don't be afraid to ask your guests to bring a dish or two. Most people are more than willing to contribute and it can help alleviate some of the financial burden. Just make sure to coordinate with your guests ahead of time, so you don't end up with duplicate dishes.