Uncle Waffles to spice things up in Durban with her new burger collab

The rise of Uncle Waffles is proof of how powerful the internet is. Just last year, she was an up-and-coming DJ until someone posted a video of her at groove, and her life changed forever.
Born Lungelihle Zwane, the “Tanzania” hitmaker bagged a collaboration deal with KFC Kentucky Town, Durban edition.
The musician has her burger, the Uncle Waffles Burger – a crispy KFC fillet coated in the brand’s secret herbs and spice flavour dunked in maple chipotle sauce and served between two warm waffles.
The Uncle Waffles Burger is part of the limited edition menu available in Durban from December 8-18.
“KFCSA x unclewaffffles I’m so excited to announce a collabo between 2 international brands with great taste. Introducing the Uncle Waffles burger- a crispy KFC fillet, dunked in maple chipotle sauce, served between 2 warm waffles. Have a taste with us at #KentuckyTown-8-18DEC,” tweeted Waffles.
Her fans and followers are so happy for her and cannot wait to taste her burger.
“I saw that @KFCSA @GatewayUmhlanga will have the uncle waffles burger, I'm definitely going to try it,” commented @Charles_Dust.
Uncle Waffles has done great for herself. This year, she collaborated with Sprite, Jägermeister, Slow-Mag and Castle Lite.
Other tasty bites from the Kentucky Town, Durban edition menu include Kentucky Chow, Zinger Naan Wrap and Blush Krush Milkshake. There is also the Blaze Burger Meal with Sprite Mint or the Zinger Strips Go Box. Doughnut Zinger Burger, KFC Chachos (like Nachos), Kentucky Fried Oreos, Spicy Chicken Skins and Dunked Wings in Ghost Pepper or Honey, Ginger Soy.