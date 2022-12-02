Uncle Waffles to spice things up in Durban with her new burger collab

The rise of Uncle Waffles is proof of how powerful the internet is. Just last year, she was an up-and-coming DJ until someone posted a video of her at groove, and her life changed forever.

The musician has her burger, the Uncle Waffles Burger – a crispy KFC fillet coated in the brand’s secret herbs and spice flavour dunked in maple chipotle sauce and served between two warm waffles.

The Uncle Waffles Burger is part of the limited edition menu available in Durban from December 8-18.

“KFCSA x unclewaffffles I’m so excited to announce a collabo between 2 international brands with great taste. Introducing the Uncle Waffles burger- a crispy KFC fillet, dunked in maple chipotle sauce, served between 2 warm waffles. Have a taste with us at #KentuckyTown-8-18DEC,” tweeted Waffles.