Under pressure: 4 tips for a budget-friendly Valentine's Day dinner

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it rarely comes cheap. If you are worried that your funds can't stretch far enough to give your beloved a Valentine's Day to remember, don't worry!

Here are tips for a budget-friendly Valentine's Day dinner that you can try. Enjoy wine tasting from the comfort of your sofa. l PEXELS/JEP GAMBARDELLA Enjoy wine tasting from the comfort of your sofa You don't need to head to a fancy bar to go on a wine tasting date, instead enjoy one from the comfort of your living room. Gather a selection of wines you might already have at home, or buy a selection of the mini bottles of wine from the supermarket. Write down tasting notes as you try each one and whittle it down to your favourite at the end of the evening.

Choose meals that suit you From Twitter to Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, social media is rife with a range of amazing recipes to suit every sort of diet and flavour palette. Look for recipes that sound appealing, including ingredients that are pantry staples. Make a menu. l PEXELS/TERJE SOLLIE Make a menu

Decide which meals you will make for lunch and dinner and make a list of the items that you will need from the grocery store. When you have a plan, you will be less likely to spend money on fast food or convenience meals. Indoor picnic Bring the picnic inside for this Valentine’s Day! Push away all the couches and set up a blanket, candles, and a small table if you like. Whether you choose to cook a meal together or order in, each partner can decide the meal for the other person and have a little reveal at dinner time. You can even roast marshmallows for s’mores in your fireplace if you have one, if not set up a fondue station to enjoy post-dinner.