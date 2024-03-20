WATCH: Anele Mdoda’s son loves guacamole but hates avocados

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda recently shared that her son Alakhe loves guacamole but doesn’t like avocado. Mdoda, who hosts the Anele and The Club on 947 radio show, went on air and shared what happened when she made guacamole for him.

Her eight-year-old son asked her to make him some guacamole because it is his favourite dip to enjoy with nachos. As she made the dip, her son walked into the kitchen and noticed that she was using avocado. He then asked her why she was using avo.

While we all know that the basic ingredient for guacamole is, in fact, avocado, her son was clearly shocked to discover that. “But you know I don’t eat avocado. I hate avocado,” was his response. “Ja, this is what you do. You always try and convince me to eat the things you like. And I told you mommy that I don’t like avocado. So please stop trying to get me to eat it,” he added.

She then asked him what he thought went into guacamole. He responded, "Don’t tell me that avocado goes into guacamole?” After finding this out, he apparently had to take a breather and then went into his room to pack a bag. He even called his dad to fetch him.

However, even after making this discovery, he still loves the dip. Now that he is aware of that avocado is the main ingredient, his mom is hoping he will be more open to eating it. The radio snippet was posted on the radio station’s TikTok account and captioned: “Alakhe, Anele's son, doesn't like avocados. But he loves guacamole. But ... He didn't know that the primary ingredient for guacamole is ... Avocado.”

Alakhe, Anele's son, doesn't like avocados. But he loves guacamole. But ... He didn't know that the primary ingredient for guacamole is ... Avocado. TikTokers took to the comment section to share their views. "Guacomole and avo are different. Please i hate avo but love gauc," said one person. Another commented: "I like grapes but hate raisins."