RECIPE: 5-ingredient chunky guacamole to celebrate World Guacamole Month

July is World Guacamole Month, a celebration initiated by the World Avocado Organisation.
The holiday celebrates the delicious Mexican side dish or dip made of avocados.
Usually eaten as a side dish, guacamole has been a part of traditional Mexican cuisine since the time of the Aztecs. Today, the dip, whose name comes from an Aztec dialect of Nahuatl and means guacamole sauce, is a popular side dish, salad addition, and party dip all around the world.
The South African Avocado Growers’ Association notes that in SA, guacamole is perfect for braais and shisanyama in the winter sunshine, as a kota topper, as a Gatsby filler, mixed with salsa on the side for bunny chow or stuffed inside amagwinya with chakalaka.
And it replaces tartar sauce for your fish, sour cream for your baked potato and mayo in your salad.
With homegrown avocados being in season right now, below is a quick and easy recipe that you can make at home to celebrate this special food occasion.
5-ingredient chunky guacamole
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 avocados, peeled and stoned
1 tomato, chopped
1 red onion, finely diced
Juice of 1 lemon
Chilli flakes (optional)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
Dice the avocado, and place in a bowl with chopped tomato and diced red onion. Squeeze over the lemon juice and season to taste.
Mix lightly and serve.
Guacamole with a sting
Mash two avocados into a smooth consistency and add finely chopped garlic, onion, and chilli (seeds removed) with the juice of a lime. Season with salt and pepper and a handful of chopped coriander. Be really daring, and add a splash of tequila!
Smooth guacamole
Mash two avocados into a smooth consistency and add finely chopped tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Mix gently together with low-fat cream cheese and salt and pepper.
Guacamole for the locals
Prepare the basic guacamole – two avocados, chopped onion, garlic, chilli, and coriander. South Africanise your guacamole – add chopped piquanté peppers or grated biltong.
