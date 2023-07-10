RECIPE: 5-ingredient chunky guacamole to celebrate World Guacamole Month

Usually eaten as a side dish, guacamole has been a part of traditional Mexican cuisine since the time of the Aztecs. Today, the dip, whose name comes from an Aztec dialect of Nahuatl and means guacamole sauce, is a popular side dish, salad addition, and party dip all around the world.

The South African Avocado Growers’ Association notes that in SA, guacamole is perfect for braais and shisanyama in the winter sunshine, as a kota topper, as a Gatsby filler, mixed with salsa on the side for bunny chow or stuffed inside amagwinya with chakalaka.

And it replaces tartar sauce for your fish, sour cream for your baked potato and mayo in your salad.