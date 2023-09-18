Woman pays R247 for box of cereal: ‘It better have gold flakes in it’

Have you seen the price of cereal lately? It’s absolutely insane. Knowing this, it still completely blew my mind when I came across this TikTok of a woman who discovered a box of KitKat cereal that retails for R247.

Yes. That’s right - a box of cereal for a whopping R247. Film director Jessie discovered this exorbitantly priced box of cereal while shopping at a grocery store in Johannesburg. “Are you out of your mind? Who’s buying this?” she questioned, and added: “It better have gold flakes in it.”

“You better buy this and give us a review” commented one person, to which Jessie responded: “Took out a loan for this, but here you go, official review of the Kit Kat cereal.” In a separate post, Jessie shared a review of the pricey cereal. She started off by saying that they had to take out a micro-loan to buy it.

According to her, people suggested that she buy KitKat bars as well to try with milk to compare the two. She first checked to see just how much is actually in the box and is surprised that there is a decent amount in it. After tasting the cereal she declards: “I honestly prefer Cocopops or Chocos.

"It tastes a little bit like KitKat but not enough taste enough like KitKat to warrant the price point," she added.