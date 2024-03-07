6 ways to naturally boost your immune system

Autumn is upon us which means flu season is around the corner. In order to ward off illness one has to have a healthy immune system. While there are many supplements and medications available to help boost immunity, natural methods can also be effective in strengthening your body’s defences.

Here are some natural ways to boost your immune system. Eat a healthy diet Consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can provide your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly and support your immune system. Foods rich in vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and antioxidants can help strengthen immunity.

Consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can provide your body with the nutrients it needs. Picture: Jane Doan / Pexels Get enough sleep Sleep is crucial for overall health and a strong immune system. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your body to rest and regenerate. Lack of sleep can weaken your immune response and make you more susceptible to illnesses.

Lack of sleep can weaken your immune response. Picture: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels Stay hydrated Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins from your body and keeps your immune system functioning properly. Dehydration can weaken your immune system, so be sure to drink at least eight glasses of water per day. Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins from your body. Picture: Alex Azabache / Pexels Exercise regularly Physical activity can boost your immune system by promoting circulation and reducing inflammation.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week to support your immune health. Physical activity can boost your immune system. Picture: Nappy / Pexels Manage stress Chronic stress can suppress your immune system and make you more vulnerable to illness. Maintain a healthy weight Being overweight or obese can increase inflammation in the body and weaken your immune system.