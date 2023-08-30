7 Science backed benefits of resting when fighting a cold or flu

When you're battling a cold or flu, getting enough rest is crucial for a speedy recovery. Rest allows your body to focus on fighting off the infection, while also providing several other benefits that aid in your healing process. Boosts immune function

Resting plays a vital role in supporting your immune system. When you sleep, your body produces infection-fighting antibodies and cytokines, which are proteins that help regulate immune responses. By getting enough rest, you give your immune system the energy it needs to combat the virus and reduce the duration of your illness. Reduces inflammation

Inflammatory responses are a natural defence mechanism to fight off infections. However, excessive inflammation can prolong your illness and make you feel worse. Rest allows your body to regulate inflammation and prevent it from spiralling out of control, helping you recover faster. Speeds healing process

When you're well-rested, your body can focus its energy on repairing damaged tissues and cells. Sleep promotes the release of growth factors that aid in tissue regeneration, helping you heal more effectively and reducing the severity of your symptoms. Improves respiratory function: Colds and flu often come with respiratory symptoms like coughing and congestion. Resting allows your respiratory system to recover and function optimally. It helps reduce inflammation in your airways, ease congestion, and alleviate coughing, making breathing easier and more comfortable.

Prevents spread of infection: Taking time off to rest not only benefits your own recovery but also helps prevent the spread of the virus to others. By staying at home and avoiding close contact with people, you minimise the risk of transmitting the cold or flu to your family, friends, or coworkers. Supports mental well-being

Fighting a cold or flu can be physically and mentally draining. Resting gives your mind a break from the stress and discomfort of being sick, promoting overall mental well-being. It allows you to recharge, relax, and focus on self-care, which can positively impact your mood and mental resilience. Improves effectiveness of home remedies and OTC medications:

Resting complements the effectiveness of home remedies and over-the-counter (OTC) medications you may be using to alleviate your symptoms. When your body is well-rested, it can better absorb and use the remedies, allowing them to work more efficiently in relieving congestion, soothing a sore throat, or reducing fever. Recommendations to beat colds and flu at home:

Get plenty of sleep Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support your immune system and aid in recovery. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids like water, herbal tea, and warm broths to keep your body hydrated and help thin mucus. Use saline nasal rinses These can help relieve nasal congestion and clear out mucus.

Gargle with salt water A saltwater gargle can soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation. Using OTC medications like pain relievers, decongestants, and cough suppressants can provide temporary relief from symptoms. Follow the recommended dosage and consult a healthcare professional if needed.