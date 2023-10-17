Bones and Joint Week: The importance of nutrients for bone health

As World Bone and Joint Week approaches, it is crucial to raise awareness about the importance of proper nutrition for bone health. While supplements may have their place in certain cases, a well-rounded diet filled with nutrient-dense foods is the foundation for strong and healthy bones. So, let's embrace the power of nutrition and unlock the secrets to lifelong bone health.

In a world where supplements are often touted as the solution to all our health concerns, it's important to remember that a balanced diet can provide most of the nutrients our bodies need. When it comes to bone health, several key nutrients play a vital role, including calcium, vitamin D, protein, magnesium, phosphorous, and potassium. By maintaining a healthy diet filled with fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins, you can ensure that your bones stay strong and functional.

Calcium Calcium takes centre stage as one of the main building blocks of bone structure. It not only supports bone health but also plays a crucial role in cell, muscle, heart, and nerve function. When calcium levels in the bloodstream are low, the body turns to its reserves in the bones, leading to bone thinning and weakened structure.

To meet the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of calcium, individuals aged 51 or older should aim for 1,200 milligrams (mg) per day for women and 1,000 to 1,200 mg per day for men, according to Harvard Health. Calcium fortified foods Fortunately, there are various dietary sources of calcium to choose from, including dairy products like milk, cheese, and yoghurt, as well as nuts, seeds, beans, soy, certain vegetables (such as leafy greens, rhubarb, artichoke, and squash), fruits and seafood.

For example, a handful of almonds or a serving of certain greens like kale, spinach or broccoli can provide around 300 mg of calcium. Vitamin D Another critical nutrient for bone health is vitamin D, which plays a vital role in multiple body systems, particularly bone health.

Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium from the gut into the bloodstream and helps regulate blood levels of calcium and phosphorus, both of which are essential for building strong bones. Food sources rich in vitamin D include salmon, sardines, tuna, egg yolks, mushrooms, soy milk, oats and beef liver. Zinc fortified foods

In addition to calcium and vitamin D, other nutrients also contribute to bone health. Zinc, found in shellfish, beef, pork, beans, yoghurt, and whole grains, is one such nutrient that plays a role in maintaining strong bones. Vitamin B12, which can be obtained from sources like meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, is also important for bone health. Risk associated with inadequate nutrient intake