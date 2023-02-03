5 easy ways to eat environmentally friendly

We spend a lot of time trying to decide what to eat but we rarely give any thought to how we prepare or cook our food. From the food you buy to the way it is cooked and stored, you can save energy, reduce your carbon footprint and keep an eye on your budget in many different ways. Eco-friendly cooking not only benefits the environment; it is healthier for you and your family, too.

By following these simple recommendations, you can help reduce your climate footprint. Exploring farmer's markets helps you find fresh produce grown locally but, equally important, you can meet the people who produce your food. Picture: Pexels/Zen Chung Look local Exploring farmer’s markets helps you find fresh produce grown locally but, equally important, you can meet the people who produce your food. Such relationships are opportunities for education: you can learn how your food was grown, when it was harvested, and even how to prepare it.

Cook more Food cooked at home is often more nutritious than food purchased at a restaurant or fast-food chain. Cooking also cuts down on the resources and labour required for food production. Go meat-free. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliot Go meat-free

Animal foods are the top contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, so if you want to eat for the planet, make more meals meat-free. So why not make this week’s meal plan meat-free? Here are some of the recipes to get you started. Eat seasonally Eating produce in season is tastier, more nutritious, and can be better for the planet. This is because fruit and vegetables are often harvested near you. This cuts down on the carbon footprint from long-distance transportation.

