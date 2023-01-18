5 small changes you can make to help shift your wellness in the right direction

Are you thinking about being more active? Have you been trying to cut back on unhealthy foods? Are you starting to eat better and move more but having a hard time sticking to these changes? You don’t have to worry. Nutritionist at Herbalife Nutrition in the UK Dr. Richard Allison shared small changes you can make to help you shift your wellness in the right direction.

Allison said short-term, drastic weight loss fixes don’t work and this all-or-nothing approach to January (one of the hardest months for many of us), is simply setting yourself up for failure. “The result? You rebound and feel bad about ‘falling off the wagon’. If you’re looking to lose weight and improve your well-being – that’s amazing. However, adopting a longer-term healthy eating strategy that you can maintain and keep consistent is vital. Think weight management, not weight loss and you’re there,” he said. With this in mind, here are Richard Allison’s tips on how you can shift your wellness in the right direction.

Veggies are all excellent sources of iron and calcium, plus they taste delicious as a base on salads. Picture: Wendy Weis Load up on veggies Find innovative ways to help you increase your vegetable intake. By piling more vegetables onto your plate, you’ll feel fuller for longer while upping your vitamin intake. Add freshly made salsa to your morning eggs, chop veggies into your pasta sauce, swap rice for broccoli rice, and experiment with cauliflower crusts.

Pack in the protein Protein is an amazing tool for weight loss. It plays a vital role in repairing muscles and helps you to feel fuller for longer - avoiding the risk of snacking on high-fat, high-sugar options. Including a high-protein food in every meal is a great step and eating it first can also help avoid overeating. For those who struggle to get enough protein, shakes are a great and convenient option to give you a boost.

Drinking water is one of the best ways to support your organs of detoxification. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Drink water, not lattes It’s so easy to sip endless cups of tea and coffee, especially if you’re in an office or working from home – special moments that can help us get through the day. However, these drinks can mean that you forgo drinking enough water – leading to dehydration. Why not swap your morning cup of caffeine for hot water and lemon? A simple swap that will refresh and cleanse your system. Make every second drink in the day a cup of water and you’ll soon reap the benefits of this enhanced hydration.

Move more Have you fallen into the trap of saying you’ll hit the gym every day from January 1? How long did that routine last? Exercise doesn’t have to be exclusively tied to a gym and, if you lead a busy life, you need to find smaller ways to move more that will help you keep in step with your health ambitions. Could you get off your train or bus one stop earlier and walk the rest of the journey? Could you park at the far end of the work car park so you get in a few more steps? Could you go for a walk for 30 minutes before work every day? Little changes make a difference.