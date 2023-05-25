Comrades Marathon 2023: 4 best foods for runners

Comrades Marathon 2023 is here! The 96th Comrades Marathon will be a Down Run on Sunday, June 11, starting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30am and ending 12 hours later at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

If you are a runner and will be taking part in this year’s marathon, it is important to note that training for your marathon means more than just putting in miles. Having your nutrition plan dialled in for before, during, and after the race is equally important. What kind of food is best for runners? Let’s find out! This green vegetable is full of vitamin C, making it one of the best foods for runners. Picture: SouthStore Design Broccoli This green vegetable is full of vitamin C, making it one of the best foods for runners. Wondering why? Studies show that vitamin C can help reduce the risk of, or even prevent, sore muscles after intense workouts.

Broccoli is also a good source of calcium, folic acid, and vitamin K, which strengthen our bones. Our tip: broccoli tastes great with tofu, salmon, or lean beef. Greek yoghurt Whether you eat it plain or naturally flavoured (berry, vanilla, etc.) You can really go far with Greek yoghurt. Mix it with your oatmeal, put it on top of your waffles with berries instead of syrup, mix it with fruit and berries, or eat it plain. It makes for a very satisfying breakfast or snack.

Runners should eat a small handful of almonds at least three to five times per week. Picture: Pexels Ekaterina Bolovtsova Almonds Runners should eat a small handful of almonds at least three to five times per week. Nuts, especially almonds, are an excellent source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that many runners fall short on because there are so few good food sources of it. Studies have shown that eating nuts several times per week lowers circulating cholesterol levels, particularly the artery-clogging LDL type, decreasing your risk of heart disease. Add almonds and other nuts to salads or pasta dishes, use as a topping for casseroles, or throw them into your bowl of hot cereal for extra crunch. Combine with chopped dried fruit, soy nuts, and chocolate bits for a healthy and tasty trail mix.