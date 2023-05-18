Over 2300 international runners from 84 countries to compete in the 2023 Comrades Marathon

The 96th Comrades Marathon will be a Down Run on Sunday, June 11, 2023, starting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30am and ending 12 hours later at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The route distance of the Down Run is 87.701km.

Durban – The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) announced on Thursday that 2354 international runners from 84 countries have entered into the 2023 Comrades Marathon.

The association said the lion’s share of runners would be coming from India with 403 athletes, Zimbabwe with 255, the UK with 224, the US with 173 and Brazil with 142.

CMA race director, Rowyn James said the association is pleased with the large number of international entrants in this year’s Comrades Marathon.

“There is no doubt that this is a truly international event. As usual, we offer a very warm South African welcome to athletes and their families from around the world who will be here to share in the spirit and camaraderie of The Ultimate Human Race,” he said.