Did you know? Pickles are an alternative for salt

It is critical for everyone to consume enough electrolytes in order to keep hydrated. Yes, you read that correctly: hydration involves more than just water; it also includes salt (sodium) and coconut water (potassium). They both look after osmosis in the human body, which keeps the body hydrated.

Salt cannot be consumed directly; in fact, if you consume it in the form of salt and water, you may feel hungry afterwards. Electrolytes are found in pickles and pickle juice in the form of sodium, potassium, and magnesium. As a result, using it as a natural electrolyte is one of the most effective ways to get salt into the body without making meals salty and unappealing. Celebrity fitness expert and nutritionist Yash Patel talks benefits of adding pickles

It reduces the muscle cramps that happen because of dehydration which can cause poor recovery post-workout. About one-third of a cup of pickle juice is all it took to have this effect. Pickle juice relieved cramps more than drinking the same amount of water. It also helped more than drinking nothing at all.

Most electrolyte drinks have a lot of sugar, which makes hydration pay a huge cost to the human body in the form of fat gain; ie sugar can cause fat gain which comes in most electrolyte-readymade drinks. It's an easily available food/drink that can be carried together wherever you go for your lunch or breakfast.

It contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and A. It helps control blood sugar levels. By consuming a small serving of vinegar before a meal, the vinegar helps to regulate blood sugar levels after the meal in people with type 2 diabetes. It boosts gut health, since vinegar is a fermented food. Fermented foods are good for your digestive system. They encourage the growth and healthy balance of good bacteria and flora in your gut

