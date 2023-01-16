If there’s one thing that has been consistent about diets over the years, it’s that there is always something new to try. Each year that passes amplifies how vital health and wellness are to the pursuit of living our best lives. We constantly look to the latest trends in nutrition, exercise, and emotional well-being in the hope of finding better ways to nourish and strengthen ourselves. 2023 will be no different.

To foster enhanced well-being, it is necessary to be able to discern the fads from affirming, sustainable strategies. A team of dietitians, all spokespeople for ADSA (Association for Dietetics in South Africa), share their expertise on nutrition trends for 2023. Forget fad diets, think no-diets and weight wellness instead:

There has been a noticeable shift in recent years away from weight loss management and toward weight well-being. There is a significant push for more compassion toward overweight and obese persons, as well as a much stronger appeal to stop fatphobia and fat-shaming. As a result of the body positivity movement, concepts such as “Health at Every Size” (HAES) are gaining traction among dietitians.

Registered dietitian Retha Harmse says: “I really hope that this trend grows in leaps and bounds this year. It’s time that it is widely recognised that shame has never been an effective motivator for change.” Compassion-focused behaviour change theory emerging from the eating disorders field suggests that self-acceptance is a cornerstone of self-care, meaning that people with strong self-esteem are more likely to adopt positive health behaviours. According to Harmse, it’s important to note that there are “healthy” and “unhealthy” people at all points on the size spectrum.

A key benefit of this trend for dietitians is that everyone gets treated with decency and respect and is not stigmatised. Health, including mental health, is prioritised and not just weight. “Health-promoting behaviours are emphasised rather than weight-reducing actions, which are often not sustainable or healthy,” said the ADSA spokesperson. Faaizah Laher, a Gauteng-based registered dietitian, says: “Studies are showing that people are increasingly using social media sites such as TikTok as their main and trusted source of nutrition information. Food and diet trends come and go, much like fast fashion.”

Social media has certainly had an impact on every area of life. People use social media to express their opinions, look for information, and share personal experiences. According to an American Psychological Association study, millennials, compared to past generations, are more intensely focused on leading a healthy lifestyle, although only 93% of them make appointments with doctors for preventative care. Laher highlights the fact that there’s “big money” around these wellness/weight loss fads. If you are an ardent follower of lifestyle influencers, ask yourself these few questions before committing to the “latest and greatest” diet trend or diet trap.

Does the “diet” advocated exclude whole food groups - or does it seem to be balanced? Ask yourself, will I be able to follow this trend for longer than three months without feeling deprived or isolated from my peer or friend group? Do I need to buy expensive or special products?